Amitie Musica set for shows in Mombasa
The Amitie Musica Band led by Crispen Tambwe is on stage at the Summit Grill VOK Mombasa every Friday to Sunday. Shows start at 6 pm and end late at night.
Tambwe and his group are working on a new album set to be released later in the year.
Elsewhere, a music workshop for musicians from the Coast and other parts of the country will be held today at the Hotel Titanic in Kilifi town.
The workshop, organised by Showbiz Info Ltd, was arranged by veteran musician John Katana alongside Mark Asugo and Nixon Bahari (co-ordinator).
In Nairobi, the Bilenge Musica Du Congo led by Darzee Kalend performs every Friday and Saturday at the Hera Aqua Gardens in Kileleshwa. On Wednesdays and Sundays, the group performs at the Treasure Gardens in Kilimani.