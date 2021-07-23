Amitie Musica band to thrill Rhumba fans in Mombasa
Amitie Musica band led by Crispin Tambwe will on Saturday and Sunday perform at Summit Grill VOK, next to Total Petrol Station, in Mombasa.
The group, which specialises in old and new rhumba songs, performs at the same spot every Wednesday to Sunday. The weekend shows start at 1pm and end at 7pm.
Meanwhile, Mombasa-based Ambro La Musica band, led by Ambro Djeni, will on Saturday afternoon perform at the Bottoms Up in Shanzu.
Tomorrow, the group will perform at the Divas Lounge in Bamburi also in Mombasa. The shows start from 2.30pm and end at 7pm.