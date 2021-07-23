Amitie Musica band to thrill Rhumba fans in Mombasa

Crispin Tambwe

Crispin Tambwe of Amitie Musica band.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Amos Ngaira

Nation Media Group

Amitie Musica band led by Crispin Tambwe will on Saturday and Sunday perform at Summit Grill VOK, next to Total Petrol Station, in Mombasa.

