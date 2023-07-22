Amitie Musica band to stage shows in Mombasa

Mombasa-based Amitie Musica (Les Incomparables) led by Crispen Tambwe performs every Friday and Saturday at Summit Leisure Garden Grill in Mombasa.

Every Wednesday, the band performs at Sky Lounge in Bamburi and every Thursday at Jombaz Sports Bar and Grill in Kilifi town.

On Sundays, the group performs at the Maasai in Utange and Mombasa. The group does well with songs like Maisha, Utalia na Nani, Safari and Hero in the Shadow. Notably, the sister band Banamitie performs every Friday at the Maasai in Utange.

Meanwhile, in Mtwapa, Kilifi County, popular rhumba musician Ricky Mulolo and his group Idologia Musica perform every Saturday at the Standard Grill on the Mombasa-Malindi highway.

