Ambro Lamusica's weekend shows in Mombasa

Mombasa-based Ambro Lamusica band will on Saturday afternoon stage a live performance at the Bottoms up in Shanzu.

On Sunday, the Ambro Djeni-led band will perform at the Divas Lounge in Bamburi in Mombasa with the shows beginning at 2.30pm till 7pm.

At the same time, Amitie Musica Band, led by Crispin Tambwe, will this weekend perform at the Summit Grill VOK, next to Total Petrol Station in Mombasa. All shows start at 1pm to end at 7pm.

Meanwhile Panya Buku Entertainment, under PDG Mike Mwakamba, is planning to stage Rhumba shows live and online from various spots in Mombasa this coming month.