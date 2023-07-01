All set to mark World Music Day at The Sax and Violins Lounge in Karen

The Sax and Violins Lounge at the Waterfront Mall (Karen) will today host a special show to celebrate World Music Day called "The Effect". Some of the artistes expected to perform include Chris Adwar, Eric Wainaina and Matt Ngesa. Chris is known for some of his songs like Mwewe and Üwe Wangu while Eric's popular songs include Ritwa Riaku, Daima and Nchi ya Kitu Kidogo. The show is scheduled to start at 7.30pm and admission is Sh3,000.

For soul music fans in Nairobi, the Saturday Soul Groove is back tonight at Hornbill Sports Bar and Restaurant in Buruburu from 7pm.

Meanwhile, Nairobi Street Kitchen in Westlands will host the Nairobi Beer Festival 2023 this Saturday and Sunday. Revellers will have a chance to sample different beers and enjoy a biting experience. The shows, hosted by Websimba, will start at 12pm on both days. Elsewhere, Ayira's Neo- Soul Café on Shiko Road in Nairobi will host the Kike- Neuro- Soul with Patience Shalom show on July 9.

Elsewhere, for rhumba fans in Mombasa, Amitie Musica under the leadership of Crispen Tambwe has a weekly performance schedule that includes every Wednesday at the Sky Lounge in Bamburi. Every Thursday they perform at Jombaz Sports Bar and Grill in Kilifi town while every Friday and Saturday the group performs at Summit Grill (VOK) in Mombasa.