All set for the Jericho Hall of Fame

The second edition of the Jericho Hall of Fame, recognising standout individuals who grew up in the Eastlands estate of Nairobi, will be held next Saturday.

The event will be hosted at the Jericho Social Hall. It is organised by Wazee Wazamo Mtaani Community-Based Organization (WWZMCBO). Formed in 2016, the CBO recognises and celebrates trailblazers who have overcome challenges to achieve success and positively impacted on society.

Speaking to the Saturday Nation earlier this week, Herbert Ocholi Chairperson of the Jericho Hall of Fame Steering Committee said: “We have already contacted most of the nominees with those to be feted to be known on that day. Likewise we have a broad spectrum in a number of categories we intend to fete."

Catherine Waweru, the chairperson of CBO, was upbeat about the event to be attended by at least 300 people. They intend to focus people below 35. The function will start at 11am and end at 5pm.

As Peter Mbugua, an executive steering committee member pointed out, they will recognise the past but also uplift the present. "Although our neighbourhood has been home to many legendary Kenyans, few of these achievers have impacted their former community," he said. Two local public primary schools (Ofafa Jericho and Rabai Road - formerly Shule Road) are not in a good state. "These two primary schools have produced renowned achievers and need community support to rebuild, “ Mbugua added.

The membership of WWZMCBO consists of persons who are former and current residents of Harambee Ward, including those living in the diaspora.

Wazee Wazamo CBO executive committee members at Camp Toyoyo during Zoezi Mtaani event Photo credit: Pool

The neighbourhood has been home to many legendary Kenyans like veteran freedom fighter Bildad Kaggia, current Chairperson Public Service Commission Anthony Mwaniki Muchiri , Reginald Okumu Commissioner National Lands Commission, Prof George Magoha, Prof PLO Lumumba, boxer Robert Wangila, media personalities Joseph Odindo, Philip Ochieng and Khakhudu Agunda, Musicians Fadhili William, Daudi Kabaka, Juma Toto, Ochieng Kabaselleh and communications expert Barrack Muluka. Others are Kenyan Hollywood Actor Benjamin Onyango , comedian Peter Lukoye, politician Rachel Shebesh, lawyer Neville Amolo, talented retired footballers Ben Gache, John Shoto Lukoye and Jacob ‘Ghost’ Mulee. In March 2021, the CBO organised the inaugural WWZM Jericho Hall of Fame at the same venue. The Chief Guest was Joe Mucheru, the then CS State Department of ICT. The event was also graced by, among others, a top diplomat, Brig-Gen Ambassador Dr Wallace Williams from Antigua and Barbados.

The CBO has solicited support from individuals and organizations who have volunteered to support the event. Also the CBO through its partnership with Jericho Health Centre will be hosting a medical camp at the Jericho Health Centre later this year.