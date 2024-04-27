All set for the Durban FilmMart Institute Festival

Arrangements for the 15th edition of The Durban FilmMart Institute (DFMI) are underway. The event to be held from July 22-24 in Durban, South Africa, will be titled African Visions Unleashed: From Disruption to Accountability.

According to Magdalene Reddy, Director of the Durban FilmMart Institute, they seek to underscore the transformative power of film in reflecting societal issues and championing change.

Similarly, moving the industry towards greater social responsibility and accountability.

"Film is more than an art form or a business, a powerful mirror for society, offering reflections that can lead to real change," she said.

The organisers are looking forward to including participants not only from South Africa, but Kenya, Zambia, Botswana, Uganda, Ghana and other African countries.

The growing interest of the film industry in African countries has been one of the major inspirational factors for DRM to organise the event.

As Magdalene pointed out, its era marked by significant upheaval and re-evaluation of norms and structures.” DFM 2024 aims to interrogate the film industry, providing a platform for critical engagement on pressing issues such as social responsibility, IP protection, artist and filmmaker rights, labour issues, workplace equality, codes of conduct, and the impact of climate change on production.”

They intend to focus on moving beyond traditional narratives and instead highlight the potential of cinema as a tool for transformation.

This year they aim to spotlight the critical role of film in shaping our world-view and touching lives, making 'Lights, Camera, Action'.

The 15th DFM will feature a wide-ranging programme designed to foster high-quality collaborations and provide valuable insights into the filmmaking process.

Over 30 compelling projects in development will participate in the Pitch and Finance Forum. This will be a pivotal platform where filmmakers convene to network with global broadcasters, financiers, sales agents, festival programmers, and producers.

Up-and- coming artists will be given priority in most of those aspects. Key components of the programme will include fiction, documentary and animation projects in development.

Based on previous year's theme, "African Constellations", DFM 2024 continues to celebrate the expansiveness of the African film industry, while also pushing for a future where the industry is as responsible as it is creative. Early registration for the event is now open. For more information and registration visit their website: www.durbanfilmmart.co.za

Meanwhile, it will be the Santuri Soul-All Vinyl Soul Affair next Tuesday at the Ngong Hills Hotel in Nairobi. Revellers will be entertained by DJ Adrian and DVJ M. The show will start at 6pm.

Elsewhere, the Club Kiboko Family Fun Day “April Edition’ is set to be held today at the Greenspan Mall in Doonholm, Nairobi.

It’s a vibrant celebration of fun, entertainment, and learning for children and families. The event starts at 9 am and ends at 6pm. Entry fees is Sh500 (children) and Sh300 (adults).



















