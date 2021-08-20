All set for Ruff Endz Kenya tour

Kenyan fans of American R&B will next month relish the tour of Baltimore, Maryland-based Ruffe Endz musical duo of David Chance and Dante Jordan.

Dubbed ‘Wakanda 2 Wakanda’, the tour will see the duo performing in Nairobi and Mombasa.

The tour has been organized by Musical Safaris Group Inc, a Kenyan and US based Entertainment and Travel company.

According to a tour programme, Ruff Endz, who recently released a new album titled Rebirth, are scheduled to arrive in Kenya on September 1 for their debut show at the Panafric Hotel on September 4 with the second show scheduled for September 11 at the Sarova Whitesands Hotel in Mombasa.

During a recent interview, the duo said their forthcoming tour of Kenya will give them an opportunity of going back to their roots and entertaining their Kenyan fans.

According to the organizers, the tour had been pegged on the concept of the famous American superhero film Black Panther. The Wakanda concept has been a rallying call for many black artistes inspired by the fictional country in the superhero movie.

The duos new album Rebirth – their fifth – features tracks such as Be the One, Congratulations and Hopeless. They had earlier produced songs such as You mean the World to Me and I Apologize, Where Does Love Go from Here, Ryder, Time 4 Change and Speak to My Heart.

Now signed to Epic Record Labels, the duo released their debut album Love Crimes in August, 2000, which to their credit was peaking at #52 on the Billboard 200 and #19 on the R&B albums chart.

In 2001 they released their first single from their second album Cash, Money, Cars, Clothes featuring Memphis Bleek.

In 2013, David Chance took part in the Come Back Kings reality series alongside like of Calvin Richardson, Horace Brown and Jeff Sanders.

Organizers of the group’s forthcoming Kenyan tour are making arrangements to have the shows televised online with more details through www.musicalsafaris.com