All set for rhumba party in Nanyuki tonight

For rhumba fans in Nanyuki, tonight will be a “rhumba party” at the Nanyuki Esiankiki Resort and Spa. It will feature rhumba music by DJ Marto Sibuor. The show, dubbed “Sibuor Live,” will start at 6 pm and end at dawn.

This will be DJ Marto’s second show at the same spot within a month. A similar show is set for the same spot later in the year. Meanwhile, every Wednesday, it's ‘rhumba Wednesdays’ at the Black Pearl Lounge and Grill in Nyamasaria, off Nairobi road in Kisumu.

In Eldoret, the Dohty Family performs every Sunday afternoon at the TMT Lounge. There are performances by Telli Ranks, Kadamawe Roots, Rizzla, Cessy, Kunte and MC Mung. Also expected tomorrow will be guest DJ Kalonje and others.

In Nairobi, the second edition of the national colour festival will be held today at the Sagret Gardens on Kiambu Road. The dress code for the show is white. Entrance will be Sh800 (advance) and Sh1,400 ( couples). The event is organised by Mecha Adventures Kenya.

In Mombasa, rhumba fans can team up every Wednesday for shows by the Amitie Musica Band led by Crispen Tambwe at the Sky Lounge in Bamburi. On Sundays, the group is at the Tiurkeys Grill Club in Kiembeni also in Mombasa.

Meanwhile, veteran Mzee Anthony Andenyi Khabilutsi, one of the top heroes of music from Western Kenya, is due to be laid to rest today at his home in Eb’bayo Esiembero, in Emuhaya Constituency, Vihiga County. Scores of local artists from Western Kenya and beyond are expected at the burial ceremony.

The 92 -year-old Khabilutsi is in the class of pioneer Kenyan musicians who in 1950s recorded music alongside others like the legendary guitarist George Mukabi of Sengula and Mtoto si Nguo, fame. Notably, Khabilutsi and Mukabi are reputed for having been among the proponents of the popular Omutibo dance beat from Western Kenya.

