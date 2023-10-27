All set for Manyatta Screenings Film Festival

For film lovers in Laikipia East and its environs, the second and final edition of this year's Manyatta Screenings Film Festival will be held this weekend at Mahiga-Merû- (situated between the Aberdares and Mt. Kenya).

Under the canopy of acacia trees, the festival, which started on Friday (October 27), is expected to end on Saturday (October 28, 2023). Fibby Kioria, co-founder of Manyatta Screenings, said they would be screening short films not only from Kenya but also from other countries.

Speaking to the Saturday Nation earlier this week, she was optimistic about the event: "After sunset, when it is dark, films from Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania, Rwanda, Reunion Islands and Somalia will be screened. Some of the filmmakers present will take part in lively Q&A sessions after each night's screening," she said.

Founded in 2019 by Fibby and Hawa Essuman, Manyatta Screenings celebrates short films from the greater East African region and its filmmakers.

Fibby Kioria, co-founder of Manyatta Screenings Film Festival. Photo credit: Pool

Twice a year, lovers and supporters of East African cinema gather in the Rift Valley on the shores of Lake Elementaita and in Mahiga-Merû in the Aberdare Mountains. The aim is to create a community around African films by African filmmakers, and to share these stories with communities that might not otherwise have access to them.

The environment in Laikipia County is ideal for film production and showcasing other social activities.

"Yes, it gets cold, but the bonfires help keep the revellers warm during the film festival," she said.

Festival-goers also have the opportunity to explore the surrounding area.

Mahiga-Merû is also an ideal spot for hikers. Tickets will be available during the festival.

Similarly, for many, the Manyatta screenings provide a space for dialogue on contemporary social issues such as inequality, gender, poverty and religion. It is also an opportunity to interact with other social issues.

Hawa Essuman, co-founder of Manyatta Screenings Film Festival. Photo credit: Pool

In the five years since its inception, Manyatta Screenings has fulfilled its mission by bringing together diverse filmmakers.

For Kenyan filmmaker Eugene Muigai, his first film 'Everything Is Not Ok' was screened by Manyatta Screenings, something he is proud to be associated with. Eugene uses stories to change not only how people perceive the world, but also how they experience it.

Similarly, Rwandan filmmaker Ganza Moise is optimistic about the role Manyatta Screenings has played in showcasing some of his films, including Sensory Overload (2020), Limbo (2021) and Muzunga (2022). As he points out, through Manyatta they have been able to get different films shown, which has been helpful to them. The Manyatta screenings are open to all and aim to open doors for emerging filmmakers. The organisers are looking forward to organising a similar festival in August and October next year.