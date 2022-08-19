All set for Bilenge Musica Du Congo Nairobi shows

For rhumba fans in Nairobi, the Bilenge Musica Du Congo led by Darzee Kalend performs every Friday and Saturday at the Hera Aqua Gardens in Kileleshwa while on Wednesdays and Sundays they perform at the Treasure Gardens in Kilimani.

On Thursdays, Darzee and his band members perform at the Ray Sport KCB Tower at Upper Hill in Nairobi. The group, also known for its captivating stage shows, is working on new songs to be released soon.

Revellers will be treated to the best of rhumba music alongside other popular African beats. There will also be plenty of African dishes and drinks during the Saturday evening show.