After years of hard work, Omamo book set for launch

The Path to Kaliech, the autobiography of Dr William Odongo Omamo that was released posthumously, will officially be launched on December 15 at the United States International University-Africa in Nairobi.

This event comes almost three months after the Nation Newspapers serialised the book in three parts. However, the book has travelled a long journey to get to where it is today.

My father, Dr Omamo, who served as a Cabinet minister for many years, started writing his memoirs in 1988, soon after he was rigged out of Parliament during the infamous Mlolongo (queue voting) election.

The event disillusioned him so much that, for the first time since he joined elective politics in 1969, he seriously considered quitting. He intermittently continued working on it over the course of the next 20 years in between his busy schedule as a board Chairman in various academic institutions, chairperson of multiple presidential commissions, parliamentarian, large scale farmer, and of course and always, a husband and father.

Despite him writing the book for 20 years and stopping in 2008 due to bouts of ill health, the journey towards releasing the book proved to be a long one.

After he passed on 12 years ago in April 2010, the second phase of the book’s journey began in earnest. The raw manuscript that he had left was not complete, with many gaps to be filled.

Our family pondered over how to move forward with the project but two years down the line, the task proved to be challenging.

Perhaps this was because the family my father left behind was not just big in size — 16 children — but also diverse in age and in different parts of the world. The task of completing the book thus stalled all the way till the year 2020.

During my father’s 10-year death anniversary in April 2020, I decided to do a seven-day tribute on Facebook dedicated to him. The stories I shared with family and friends over those days were both from his manuscript and some from my personal interaction with him.

The response was overwhelming, to say the least. Many of those who read the stories urged me to write a book about my father. What they didn’t know, however, was that there was a raw manuscript waiting to be completed.

I thus decided to take the bull by the horns and decided to work on the manuscript as a personal initiative in honour of my father’s legacy, for his life story is fascinating and captivating.

This was the beginning of a two-and-a-half-year challenging, yet fulfilling journey. The task at hand demanded utmost patience and dedication. The manuscript was jumbled up and needed to be pieced up together into a free-flowing book.

The fact that the manuscript had been done using the old typewriters also meant it had to be entirely typed out to have a soft copy that was easier to work. Missing dates had to be researched and filled in. Missing names had to be researched and filled in. Different gaps in the story also had to be researched and filled in.

It therefore, meant that I had to engage a writer at the onset of my work. This proved to be a challenge as well because we had different ideas on what style to use in delivering the book. After engaging with the writer for slightly over one-and-a-half years, the most challenging part was yet to come: the editing work.

It’s at this stage that I engaged Mr Isaac Mutemi, known to many as Eng Kiluti, to work hand in hand with me. This work needed to be done meticulously, since different parts of the manuscript had to be linked and reworked to ensure a smooth flow.

We, however, proved up for the task, since we gave ourselves different roles and proved that team work was our best bet in delivering a book befitting of the man known to many as “Kaliech”.

In the book, my father describes his journey from our backwoods village of Kapiyo in Sakwa, Bondo in 1928, to the lofty positions of Cabinet minister and senior government official in many different capacities beginning in the 1960s.

Themes featuring prominently in it include the cultural milieu of his village and childhood, the challenges faced as he navigated his schooling, his transition from education to government service, and finally his travails in politics.

It will be of special interest to readers keen on Kenya’s transitions from a pre-industrial, pre-independence colony to an independent nation with a growing economy, but battling to reconcile its diverse political persuasions into a unified nation.

Whereas the book is not just political, Kenyans will still get to know about the much talked about relationship between Dr Omamo and Jaramogi Oginga Odinga through the eyes of Dr Omamo. The political intrigues of the Kenyatta Presidency and the subsequent Moi era are also captured in the captivating story telling style.

Dr Omamo’s story is indeed unique and worth telling. It possesses timeless value both in reference to our present— helping us connect our present successes and challenges to their origin at the beginning of the nation — and in its own respect, as a story of a fascinating man who lived a fascinating life in a fascinating period.

As we gear up for the official launch of the book in the next few days from 5.30pm at the USIU-A Humanities building, I would like to encourage members of the public that my father touched in one way or another to join us in celebrating his story.

I would particularly encourage alumni of Maseno School, where he attended and which had a great influence on him, to attend. I would also be happy for the alumni of Egerton University, an institution that he headed as the first African Principal, to be present. Nonetheless, there are limited slots for this event.

Key speakers at the function will include lawyer and Pan Africanist, Prof PLO Lumumba and anthropologist Barrack Muluka, who is also a commentator on social issues. Path to Kaliech is available in major bookshops.