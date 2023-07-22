Afro-fusion musician Atemi Oyungu to headline Áfro-coustic show in Nairobi

Popular Afro-fusion musician Atemi Oyungu will headline a special show titled 'Áfro-coustic with Atemi Oyungu' at the Sax and Violins Lounge in Karen next Saturday. Lisa Oduor-Noah, Kendi Nkonge and Manasseh Shalom are expected to perform at the same venue

Atemi, a prolific songwriter, is known for some of her popular songs such as Bebi Bebi, Usijali and Someday. She made her debut in music with the all-girl group Intu until 2007 when she went solo.

Apart from her own songs, she has also sung duets with many other Kenyan musicians. For Lisa, Kendi and Manasseh, the show will be an opportunity to showcase their musical skills. Admission will be Sh1, 200 at the door and Sh1, 500 in advance. The show starts at 7pm.

Elsewhere, visiting South African musician Jnr SA will perform at The Muze in Westlands this evening. The show is expected to feature other Kenyan artistes like Vidza, KNVL and Afu. Admission is Sh1,000 and Sh2,000.

Meanwhile, it will be fun time for rugby fans in Nairobi as the Nondescript Rugby Football Club celebrates its 100th anniversary today at Ngong Racecourse. The 'Nondies at 100' show kicks off at 8am and goes on until late at night. The celebrations will bring together past and present players, supporters and rugby fans from all walks of life.

The Afro Ngoma band, led by Ben Hinga, will perform this evening during a rhumba night at Sippers and Diners, Hurlingham in Nairobi. The group is one of the most popular multi-national live bands in Nairobi, performing at the same venue every Saturday.