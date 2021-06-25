African Night Fever hits England
UK-based Tanzanian musician Saidi Tumba Kanda will next Saturday host a special event dubbed ‘African Night Fever’ in Brighton City, England.
Speaking to Saturday Nation earlier this week, Saidi said he is looking forward to performing once again after a long break.
During the show, Saidi, an accomplished percussionist, will be backed by his Mvula Mandondo Tolekaa group.
The group features former Wenge Musica solo guitarist Bukina Faso (Mboka Liya), drummer Kabamba and bass guitarist Billy Mwangula.