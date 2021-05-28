Africa Day affirms growing respect for the continent

Idris Elba

Idris Elba, who hosted this year’s Africa Day concert. Africa Day is celebrated every May 25.

Photo credit: File

By  Thomas Rajula

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Africa Day Concert 2021 hosted by Idris Elba was a follow-up to the largely successful Africa Day Benefit Concert At Home fundraising concert.
  • Last year’s concert raised funds to support food and health needs for children and families in Africa affected by the Covdid-19 pandemic.

By the time the Organisation of African Unity sat down to declare May 25, 1963 and every similar date afterwards as African Freedom Day, 35 of the current 54 African countries had already gained independence from colonial rule. Under the colonisers, the protectorates had to largely adapt to the foreigners’ ways of life, language and culture.

