Affirmative action: Makerere women grab majority shares

The Makerere University Main Hall in Kampala. 

Photo credit: File | AFP
By  Austin Bukenya

  • The recent graduations at Makerere University were “scientific”, as they say in Uganda.
  • The rest of the candidates had to follow the proceedings online, broadcast live on various television stations.

Makerere held her 71st Convocation last week, conferring degrees and awarding diplomas and certificates to nearly 13,000 successful candidates. This is as she glides quietly towards her 100th birthday, next year, with her Ivory Tower singed but not bowed. This year’s weeklong ceremony, distributed among the schools and colleges of the ancient edifice, was dignified and moving, but not as colourful and as joyful as those of previous years.

