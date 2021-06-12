Adhana: Saudi Arabia’s call for quieter prayers

Grand Mosque

Muslim pilgrims perform morning prayers at the Grand Mosque in Saudi Arabia's holy city of Mecca on August 8, 2019, prior to the start of the annual Hajj pilgrimage in the holy city.

Photo credit: File | AFP
By  Austin Bukenya

What you need to know:

  • One does not have to be a Muslim to understand that prayer is a pillar of the faith, and the call to it is an act of social and spiritual significance.
  • It reminds the believers of their total dependence on their Maker, and of the need to keep in constant touch with him through praye

Towards the end of May this year, Saudi Arabia’s Islamic Affairs minister ordered mosques in the country to lower the volume of their loudspeakers. The ministry claimed that families had been complaining that competing speakers were keeping their children awake. We in East Africa need no telling that it is from the mosque speakers that the regular calls to prayers (adhana) are broadcast.

