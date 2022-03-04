Actor Forest Whitaker honoured for promoting peace

American actor, filmmaker and producer Forest Steven Whitaker was recognised for his dedication to social activism during the 2022 International Peace Honours last Sunday.

International Peace Honours is a mission-driven awards ceremony that celebrates the most innovative global leaders using technology and media to advance peace, prosperity, and justice around the world, presented by PeaceTech Lab. Simply known as Forest Whitaker, the multi award-winning actor is the founder and chief executive of the Whitaker Peace & Development Initiative (WPDI), through which he developed the Youth Peacemaker Network, a global peacebuilding social network. He was feted amongst other honorees that also included Ajay Banga, chairman of Mastercard, and former IBM Vice President of Innovation and Technology, Nicholas Donofrio.

When presenting him, host Rosario Dawson said about the actor, “Empathy is critical to the work of an actor; we must be able to see, understand and embody the humanity of another in order to tell their story with truth and dignity. For this next honoree, that ability is not limited to the art of storytelling.”

She added that the same nature has enabled him to embody solutions to undo the senseless violence occurring in our world; a believer in the good of humanity and the potential of humanity to rewrite the narrative and achieve peace when given the right tools.

“It’s meaningful for me to receive this recognition from an organisation that undertakes amazing effort to reduce violent conflict… Peace is first and foremost about cooperation and collaboration,” said Forest in his speech.

Forest is also the founder of The International Institute for Peace, a member of UN’s Sustainable Goals advocacy and a UNESCO Special Envoy for Peace and Reconciliation. It has been operating predominantly out of South Sudan and Uganda, and they’re looking to expand into Mali and South Africa’s notorious Cape Town Flats.

“It was important for me, after seeing the gang members in Los Angeles growing up and the child soldiers in South Sudan, to address issues of conflict and development. We’re working with the youth from these communities so they can go back and help mediate conflicts and problems. We’ve been able to set up about 60 businesses in the continent through our training programs, which will also make the communities prosper. We’re also helping them to build networks so the businesses can get to grow,” Forest said, while doing an African media tour for his show “Godfather of Harlem” in 2019.

WPDI has so far helped more than 1.3 million people from these communities as it aspires to generate a multiplier effect that will translate into a global movement for peace.

He is also big on activism in the US. While the actor was in South Africa to promote “Godfather of Harlem” for Showmax, a series he doubles as one of the executive producers and main character Bumpy Johnson, a mob boss who has just been freed from prison and is adjusting back to life on the outside, he got to divulge a few titbits on the project.

“When the script came to me, as we were still developing the project, I was really excited about looking at the whole aspects of Bumpy Johnson’s life. But when we get to the Civil Rights Movement in the US, I saw this as an avenue of looking into what was going on during this period. It was interesting, because we know what he was doing, being a mob boss and bookmaker, and what it caused to the community. But we expected to also challenge whether or not that could be turned into something good for the community, again. We thought these were some of the questions people need to ask,” said Forest.

The show has just been given the greenlight by Epix network to start shooting for the third season. He said the series is meant to educate as well, pointing to how Malcolm X preferred rehabilitating drug addicts rather than have them ostracised or locked up; something which the US is now trying to use in response to the opioids crisis in the country. Preparing for the role required him talking to close associates of Bumpy Johnson, in order to stay true to the man.

Forest has also hosted and narrated “The Twilight Zone”, starred as Saw Gerrera in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, and recently did the narration for the NBA’s 75 Anniversary reels. The actor has always adapted himself to whatever role he is needed for, hence why he is one of only four Black actors to have won an Oscar in the Best Actor category.