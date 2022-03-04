Actor Forest Whitaker honoured for promoting peace

Forest Whitaker

In this file photo, Hollywood actor Forest Whitaker addresses the media at the UNEP headquarters in Nairobi on humanitarian crisis in South Sudan.
 

By  Thomas Rajula

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • International Peace Honours is a mission-driven awards ceremony that celebrates the most innovative global leader.
  • Whitaker was feted amongst other honorees that also included Ajay Banga, chairman of Mastercard and former IBM Vice President of Innovation and Technology, Nicholas Donofrio.

American actor, filmmaker and producer Forest Steven Whitaker was recognised for his dedication to social activism during the 2022 International Peace Honours last Sunday.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.