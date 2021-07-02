Prime

A look at the turbulent life and times of Benjamin Netanyahu

Benjamin Netanyahu

The then Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attends a special session to vote on a new government at the Knesset in Jerusalem, on June 13, 2021. A delicate eight-party alliance united by animosity for Netanyahu took over with right-wing Naftali Bennett as the Prime Minister. 

Photo credit: AFP 

By  Tom Odhiambo

What you need to know:

  • He may have been pushed out of power in Israel recently but Netanyahu’s legacy will shadow the country for very many years.
  • Indeed, in the book’s prologue, Pfeffer explains why it is important to know who Bibi is.

For some reason, a strange coalition managed to throw Bibi (as Benjamin Netanyahu is commonly known) out of power. That coalition must have spent an enormous amount of time crafting the scheme with which to out Bibi. For the now former (you can’t be sure that he won’t be back) Prime Minister of Israel was the master of political survival. He was the chief schemer of political arrangements. He was the political cat with the nine lives.

