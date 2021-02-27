A Kiswahili Kalevala for an end of month treat: It’s a love story

Sibelius monument

Children wave flags at the Sibelius monument during the visit of the Nordic heads of state in Helsinki on June 1, 2017.


Photo credit: Lehtikuva Roni Rekomaa | AFP
New Content Item (1)

By  Austin Bukenya

You may want to find out from the Finnish Embassy in Nairobi how they are celebrating Kalevala Day tomorrow, February 28. Despite the suggestively “oriental” echoes of the name, the Kalevala, called Utenzi wa Kalevala in Kisiwahili, is actually the national epic of Finland, that fascinating Nordic country that never fails to make the top list of the happiest, best-organised and best-educated states in the world.

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.