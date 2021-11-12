Just a Moment God

A God-challenging book I did not write and a friend called Buruku

By  Austin Bukenya

What you need to know:

  • My connection with Green’s anthology is that several of the pieces he included had first appeared in Darlite (later Umma).
  • Two of my early poems, “Naturally” and “One Same World”, appear in Just a Moment God.


Just a Moment God is the title of the book, and you may have heard the claim that I wrote it. I did not “write” this text, although I had a hand in it. Anyway, when you have been around as long as I have, stories and legends begin to grow around you.

