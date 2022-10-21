A conversation with Nobel laureate Abdulrazak Gurnah

In the beginning, there was Anja (Bengelstorff) and Yv (Yvonne Adhiambo Owuor) and the Word (Macondo, after the fictional town in Marquez’s classic ‘One Hundred Years of Solitude’) chosen for a literary festival.

The first one took place in 2019, before the serpent (Covid-19) entered the garden of literature, and poisoned everything, and everyone started working from home (or not working at all), and all festivals vanished from the face of the deep as self-isolation, then social distancing, became the “new normal.”

But at the start of the month, the Macondo Literary Festival was back at the iconic Kenya National Theater, not just better but bigger – so big in fact that it had the latest Nobel Prize 2022 for literature laureate Abdulrazak Gurnah as its global writer guest, amongst a gathering of writers from Lusophone, Francophone and Anglophone Africa, as well as from across the Atlantic, Brazil.

Anja Bengelstorff, the founder of the Macondo Literary Festival (alongside Ms Yvonne A. Owuor) described the Macondo Literary Festival as an “African literary festival that can break through the isolation and reciprocal ignorance of a continent separated by official languages, geography and strategic regions so that our continent is unknown to itself more than ever ...”

The Mozambiquan writer Mia Conto said that, even worse, “what we know (of our continental literature) comes from Europe, through old and untouchable colonial circuits ...”

Certainly in the field of literature, we know very little of what our neighbours are debating and publishing.

Before Abdulrazak Gurnah won the Nobel Prize for literature last year – becoming only the sixth African and third non-white person to win it after Professor Wole Soyinka (1986) and Egyptian Naguib Mahfouz (1988) – few folks had ever heard of the UK-based Tanzanian writer, let alone known his literary work.

Yet Professor Gurnah, 74, has been publishing novels starting in the year in-between the Nobel prizes of Soyinka and Mahfouz, starting with ‘Memory of Departure’ about the immigrant experience in Britain, to his tenth and latest work ‘Afterlives’ that came out in 2020, after his retirement as a professor of English (at the University of Kent).

And in our interview at the Hotel Boulevard on Harry Thuku road, the Nobel Laureate is quick to take offence at any suggestion that he is alienated from his native country of Tanzania, in any way, shape, or form.

Pursuit of better lives

He claims young people, not just in Africa but everywhere, leave home to seek better lives for themselves, sometimes taking terrible risks (like sailing in souped-up rafts across the Mediterranean) because they have ambitions and aspirations, and not just because they wish to “access the goods/goodies of Europe.”

“I left Tanzania in 1967 for very uncomplicated reasons. Zanzibar, in 1967, was terrifying (because of the revolution in which folks of Arabic origin were being targeted; the rock legend Freddie Mercury fled for the same reason). I was 18 years old, desperate to study, despairing of leaving everything behind! I started to write to understand myself, and my place in the world ...”

Still, it took him over 20 years to get his novel published, and in a conversation later at the Macondo Festival with scholar Mshai Mwangola titled “Becoming A Writer Was Not An Ambition,” the Nobel laureate was able to expound on how he wasn’t able to get a literary agent to represent him for an eon.

“This is why I refuse to represent anyone but myself!”

When it comes to Ngugi wa Thiongo’s argument that African writers ought to write in their vernacular/ mother tongue(s), Professor Abdulrazak was categorical in his counter-argument:

“It’s not a question of choice (like Professor Ngugi argues),” says the 2021 Nobel Prize literature laureate.

“You choose to write in the language you think best in when it comes to formulation, not the one you want to be formulaic in (to pursue a linguistic agenda). You can speak one, or many languages, but when writing, you use the language that you have the best relationship with, the one with which you have the most affection, or affinity with, even in one’s reading. To impose an ancestral language as an obligation upon an author, this is absurd, is it not?”

In other words, Professor A. Gurnah thinks that languages aren’t a canteen, where one careens to pick a lingo off the menu and choose to cook a book that others will chew in that particular lingua franca.

Abdulrazak Gurnah also blames African governments for neither growing nor encouraging a reading culture in the general population; and in his crisp way, gives a precise description of this from a recent return to his homeland: “Everywhere I went in Zanzibar, I was mobbed by crowds proud of, well – (his Nobel Prize win). But there were no books (of his) to access, yet I have been publishing for near 40 years!”

Only very recently was his 1994 novel ‘Paradise,’ set in colonial East Africa during the First World War, translated into Swahili.

Authoritarian states

“Governments must generate the atmosphere,” he says, “that is if they want people to read...”

Zimbabwe’s government, which handed award-winning writer Tsitsi Dangarembga a six-month suspended sentence last week for “staging a protest with intent to incite public violence” (alongside a fine of 70,000 Zimbabwe dollars, or Sh24,000) certainly isn’t keen on having its citizens read Tsitsi’s works.

Prof Abdulrazak Gurnah shrugs philosophically – “Authoritarian states are able to pursue, persecute and prosecute at will. She (Tsitsi) was brave and outspoken during an even more treacherous time (the Mugabe era) and even with this conviction, I expect she will continue to be (brave and outspoken).”

On the topic of many African writers concentrating on the past (e.g. Chimamanda Adichie writing about the Biafra War) or others on ‘possible African futures’ as opposed to present problems bedevilling the continent, or even their nations, the Nobel laureate says: “History is a contested narrative.

They are not more right or wrong, those are unnecessary prohibitions and sanctions (on the writer). Let us all continue the conversation through our letters, and sooner or later, we will (surely) arrive at the things that matter.”

The last session of the festival (Macondo) featured an interesting conversation between Gurnah, Kenyan author Yvonne Adhiambo Owuor and Cameroonian author Patrice Nganang.

The session, moderated by Abdi Latif Dahir, was curiously titled “Tragedy, Horror, Dystopia; Hope and Earth Futures”, a wonderful juxtaposition of the actual and the possible.

It was an interrogation of the writers’ perspective of what writing (or ‘storying’ as Yvonne puts it) should look like in a world faced with a combination of horrific existential threats such as wars, climate crisis, the disillusionment of the youth, poverty, shifting geopolitical paradigms, among others.

Adipo Sidang, the academic, poet and playwright of the optional school set book ‘Parliament of Owls’ says: “While I joined the conversation midstream, I was on time to get the bit of the conversation that focused on the writers’ experience of Twitter as an extension of their writing. Abdulrazak cracked up the audience when he admitted to having abandoned WhatsApp because people shared a lot, too many photos; and that he is not on Twitter or Facebook, and he likes it that way. I had become curious to know if he types his own manuscripts, but I wasn’t fortunate enough to speak with the great man afterwards.”

Yvonne Adhiambo’s deliberate use of “storying” as opposed to “writing” to describe her tweeting is her interpretation of the ‘new’ role of a writer in a dystopian world that seems to be collapsing before our very eyes.

Beyond a writer’s traditional turf, the borderless character of Twitter facilitates a writer’s ability to “broadcast” his or her thoughts on issues, like her case where intrepidly tweets to the world and doesn’t fall short of questioning injustices visited upon ‘fellow humans and “co-citizens” of country and world alike (like the case of non-Europeans - including Africans, detained in EU immigration facilities as they fled the war in Ukraine).’

Of course, there are cases where Twitter can tarnish innocent names/ destroy hard-earned reputations, or even cause great diplomatic kerfuffle as was the case two weeks ago when General Muhoozi Kainerugaba, the son of Ugandan president Yoweri Museveni, threatened on Twitter that he could “invade and take Nairobi with his army in a mere two weeks,” causing a cross-country firestorm on social media among the #KOT.

But from the Macondo conversation, one wouldn’t doubt the effectiveness of social media in leading us back to the path to hope, or at least enabling our “storying”, storytelling and archiving of a world in motion – in whichever direction.

Yet, there lurks a constant threat these social media platforms pose against our freedom to tell our stories in our own way.

This looks more real with the rapid evolution of fake news and bots; the “anything goes” meme culture which plunges information into some sort of abyss of hyperbolic misrepresentation and of course the “Leviathanic” dominance and control of such platforms both by despotic governments (like happened in Nigeria in 2021) and by online platform owners themselves.

Adipo Sidang, outside the Kenya National Theatre at the end of the festival, posed this challenge to authors: “The question we must ask ourselves is whether, as African writers, we have real and meaningful alternatives to “storying” beyond what’s appearing to be a ruthless capitalistic “platformization” (and therefore control) of societies by these global platforms who determine the language and interactive tone of tweeps, yet writers should enjoy the freedom to express themselves.” It is yet one more thing to ‘think.’