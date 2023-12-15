A Christmas concert with a difference

With the festive season here it has been time for choirs, groups and others to team up to usher in the season. Last Sunday, the Conservatoire of Music at the Kenya Cultural Centre in Nairobi played host to a one-of-a-kind choral concert.

Dubbed the “Singing to Thrive Christmas Concert”, the evening extravaganza featured the first set of participants of a music mentorship programme launched earlier this year by renowned music educator and founder of Wynton House of Music, Winnie Muriithi.

It was a unique pre-Christmas choral event for a special age group. This was unlike others that featured both the young and old.

The music mentorship programme is tailored for the 40 to 65 years age bracket and seeks to create a strong community of adults connected by their love for choral music. Speaking at the event, Mrs Muriithi was elated with having coordinated the show.

“The singing to thrive Christmas concert is not just the culmination of a rigorous ten-week boot camp, but the beginning of a refreshing journey for an age group that is largely not cartered for for,” she said.

With a blend of hymns, well-loved Christmas carols and renditions of contemporary Christian music and original compositions, the choir, comprising 26 members from diverse career fields, (many of them on stage for the very first time), put up a sterling two-hour performance. It was indeed a befitting culmination to the rigorous training, conducted physically at the Conservatoire of Music and virtually over the past ten weeks. “Initially we planned to have weekly physical training, however we quickly adopted a hybrid system, enabling those who were unable to make it to the studio to join virtually and participate,” she said.

As she also pointed out “singing to thrive is all about communities and connections, and the Christmas concert has not only given us an apt platform to celebrate the completion of Season 1, but set us on course to return bigger and better for Season 2 next month, that will hopefully culminate in an Easter extravaganza next year.”

Due to public demand, the programme has also lifted the age ceiling through which they will recognise that there are many senior citizens who have a passion for music and are opening the programme to accommodate them. Likewise buoyed by the overwhelming demand for the ‘under 40’s, Mrs Muriithi noted they would soon come up with a programme for the younger ones and "that is why we will definitely consider them too in our next programme,"she said.

The group is now focused on arranging activities for those already in the choir. Among the priorities will be occasional vocal training both physically and virtually for the new participants in the coming weeks.