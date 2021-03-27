Why children shouldn’t be allowed to say they are bored

By the time you read this, our children will have been home for a seven-week long school holiday. Yeah, you read that right – seven weeks of a school holiday. Seven weeks! A week shy of two complete months.

There will be noise outdoors as the kids play. The noise will be incessant and shrill, oddly comforting yet utterly upsetting. It will start at 7.30 am and will not die down until long after dusk. It will be as though the noise is clocking in for a 12-hour work shift. And it will interrupt those of us still clocking in our work hours from home.

I am already struggling to beat my weekly copy deadlines, so that problem will be compounded by the interruptions from the noise. (Heads up to my editors: Forgive me; it’s not me, it’s the kids.)

There will be noise from bikes, roller skates and scooters. Underscoring this noise will be more noise. And tiffs. And tell-ons. Giggles. Tantrums. My goodness, there will always be a child throwing a royal tantrum. Does anyone ever – truly – master the patience to manage a child’s tantrum? It is an elusive life skill.

Smile

Although, for the record, there are few things as heart-warming as hearing the innocuous giggles of a child. A child giggles and you can’t help but get all fuzzy inside and crack a smile (Hell, I’m cracking a smile as I write this yet I hear no one giggling).

There will also be snacking, lots and lots of snacking. Unhealthy eating habits will be developed. Kilos will be shed off then put back on then shed off again. My daughter is in kindergarten, she likes apples and lollipops. She is aware that apples make you grow taller and lollipops will have your teeth rot and fall off someday. Either way, we will be going into our pockets to spend more on lollipops than apples.

Speaking of which, TV will also be consumed more. Rather, the Internet – YouTube will get more airtime to Peppa Pig and Talking Tom & Friends, Pink Panther and those vlogs that under-10 kids now headline as the talent. There will also be a new version of chaos.

Those routines we worked so hard to build during regular school days will be tossed out the window. What will remain is kids without structure, lengthy days with no specific goals attached to them. There will be freedom for them, yes, but it will be an alternate dimension of liberties that camouflage as chaos. Someone is going to need more wine.

Boredom

And there will be that state of mind they call boredom. Urgh, I hate that word. “Mummy, I’m bored!” I don’t think kids should be allowed to say they are bored. It is one of the hallmarks of being unimaginative, really has nothing to do with an idle mind. Plus, it is like a malady that rubs off on others. “Well if you’re bored, go outside and find something to do. Don’t sit here and make me bored as well.”

So the question is, how does one turn seven weeks of school holidays into seven weeks of something you can sink your teeth into? Take to mind that we also have to limit our time outdoors because of this third wave of the coronavirus.

I will check in again with you at the halfway mark. Hopefully we would not have driven each other to a point of no return.