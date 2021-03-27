Why children shouldn’t be allowed to say they are bored

boys playing football

Children playing football at the Ronald Ngala Grounds in Mombasa on October 7, 2020.

Photo credit: Kevin Odit | Nation Media Group

By  Bett Kinyati

By the time you read this, our children will have been home for a seven-week long school holiday. Yeah, you read that right – seven weeks of a school holiday. Seven weeks! A week shy of two complete months.

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.