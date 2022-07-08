Rhumba festival set for Kitengela tonight
There will be a “rhumba fest” today at the Club Enkare in Kitengela. The show, to be hosted by Zena, will feature music by DJs Marto Sibuor, Papa Dennoh, Vorster, Numz, Betty and Bennare. Entry will be five bottles of beer for the show to start at 2pm.
Elsewhere in Nairobi, the Bilenge Musica Du Congo led by Darzee Kalend performs every Friday and Saturday at the Hera Aqua Gardens in Kileleshwa. On Wednesdays and Sundays they perform at the Treasure Gardens in Kilimani. The Tunnel on Mombasa a Road tonight hosts the Saturday Surge show from 7pm.
Compiled by Amos Ngaira