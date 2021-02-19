‘Omutibo’ style star Shem Tube to be buried today

Shem Tube

Veteran musician the late Shem Andayi, who was better known by the stage name Shem Tube.

Photo credit: Courtesy

By  Amos Ngaira

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Some of the popular songs they released in the Lunyore dialect of Luhya include Khwakosa Sina, Khwesimba Murwe and Esimiti Khusilenje.
  • They also released several Kiswahili songs including Joyce, Maombi ya Mummy, Mary Ondiso, Grace Mpenzi and Hadija Mrembo.

Veteran musician Shem Tube, who died two weeks ago at a hospital in Vihiga County, will be laid to rest at his home in Mwilonje village, Bunyore today.

