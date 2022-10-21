Music Copyright Society of Kenya mourns Emmanuel Musindi’s mother

The Music Copyright Society of Kenya (MCSK) joined other Kenyans in mourning the death of Mama Regina Isichi Tendwa Ukuti, mother to musician Emmanuel Musindi of the famous Lelo ni Lelo hit song.

Musindi is also known for other popular songs like Sena Lwanyi, Ingwe and Shienyu ni Shienyu. Mama Isichi, who will be buried today at her Shinakotsi village home in Isukha South Ward, Shinyalu constituency, Kakamega County, passed on last week after a long illness.

In his condolence message, MCSK chairman Lazarus Muoki Muli eulogised her as a caring mother who together with her husband, Lawrence ‘Ukuti’ Tendwa, brought up the celebrated artist (Musindi). Muli appealed to musicians and friends of Musindi to turn up in large numbers to pay their tribute to Mama Isichi who died aged 77.

