Meditation techniques saw me through a painful childbirth

I spent my final trimester of my pregnancy preparing myself mentally for my son’s birth. (He is two months old now. He has the temperament of a Tibetan monk and eats life with an extra-large spoon – he’s a big sleeper and big feeder. I guess we’re rubbing off on each other.)

Anyway, with my first child – our daughter, turning five in November – I spent those crucial final weeks ticking items off my shopping list. I had that last-minute urgency of sitting for an exam you hadn’t studied enough for.

I recall this gnawing need to nip into Biashara Street and Toi Market to buy, I don’t know, more blankets and more onesies, more socks, God I bought so many socks. I was also losing sleep over whether the fundi will deliver her furniture before we bring her home from the hospital.

I was smarter with this second pregnancy. I invested my energy where it mattered most: I read books. Walked and swam like a manic. Practised my Kegels. Watched birthing videos on YouTube. This hunger for knowledge is how I stumbled upon hypnobirthing.

Hypnobirthing is based on the work of an English obstetrician from 1944. It is about using your mind to manage the pain of labour and birth. It applies the ethos of guided meditation, visualisation and positive affirmations. You essentially use your thoughts to create your own positive birthing reality.

It also swaps out commonly used birth terms because they associate the process to difficulty, anxiety, tension and fear. Hence, labour is referred to as the ‘birthing process’, contractions are ‘surges’ and ‘waves’, pain is ‘pressure’.

The guided meditation and positive affirmations are packaged as an audio. You could have a hypnotherapist speak them to you but this is 2020, folks. I downloaded an app to my phone that has one of these audios for free. It has a soothing voiceover, background music, the works. It runs for 45 minutes.

The first half is about awakening the mind-body connection – controlled breathing guides you into a state of calm and relaxation. The second half is about repeating positive affirmations that have you visualise the birthing process.

You will repeat affirmations such as ‘I have the courage and strength to do this’. ‘My body knows how to have this baby… I surrender my birthing to my body and my baby.’ ‘My birth canal is wide open for my baby to descend.’ ‘What feels like pain is really only pressure that will ultimately bring me joy.’ ‘I see myself handling everything beautifully.’ ‘Inhale strength from your inner warrior woman, exhale any discomfort.’

I began listening to the audio when I was seven and a half months pregnant. I listened to it every night before I went to sleep. I listened to it in bed – alone, uninterrupted, on earphones – until I mastered those affirmations by heart.

My state of mind was moulded over those 10 weeks to my due date. I became a believer. I stopped being frightened or apprehensive about his birth. In a twisted kind of way, I looked forward to experiencing that deathly pain of labour just to see if these hypnobirthing techniques actually work.

And did they work? Yes, they did. My contractions – nay, surges – began on Thursday night at around 9pm, just as I was winding down for the day. The household had already gone to bed. I listened to the audios as I had every night before that night.

The surges became regular at around 11pm, by which time my body went into delivery mode. My bowels emptied, I became thirsty and my skin turned clammy. It’s amazing just how in-sync the human body is to its own sensations.

I would have preferred to carry on labouring in the familiarity and comfort of our bedroom but my husband would have none of it. The nurse at the hospital examined me at around 2am, I was already three centimetres dilated (three centimetres out of ten).

I went through the rest of the surges with my earphones plugged into my ears and the audio on replay, I repeated those affirmations over and over and over again. Granted the pain was not any less intense but my mind was better primed to manage it.

I felt confident and in control. Aware. Strong. Like a boss. At no point did I feel like giving up or asking for medical intervention.

By 5am, I was fully dilated to 10 centimetres and ready to push my son. Three hours was a stellar performance even by my own rights. What was more triumphant is that I had done it alone, I had used my mind to align my entire body to the pain and to my baby. It was nothing short of beautiful.

