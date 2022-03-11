Karl Marx

The ‘madharau’ mentality, a bane poisoning all our social relations

By  Austin Bukenya

What you need to know:

  • If you turn up at the matatu stand decently and neatly dressed, you are madharau.
  • If you are wearing a tie, probably required by your employer, you are madharau.

The ghastly and beastly assault on our motorist sister on Wangari Maathai (Forest) Road on Friday last week shocked all us exposed to it. Mercifully, the law has stepped in and is taking its course, so our comments must avoid prejudicing the proceedings. My take on the incident, however, is that it is a horrid symptom of the growing toxic madharau mentality in our society.

