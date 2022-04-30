Kanda Junior lines up weekend shows
Popular dancer and singer Kanda Junior will be among the highlights during the extended holiday weekend shows across the country.
He now performs on Fridays with his back up group at the Muthiga Inn Country Club past Kinoo on the Nakuru-Nairobi highway.
Speaking to Saturday Nation earlier this week, Kanda was optimistic he would focus his dance shows on encouraging cohesion among music fans.
Elsewhere in Mombasa, VJ Delph will host an Idd Bash at the S Five 8 Bar and Lounge on Monday from 7pm.