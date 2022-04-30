Kanda Junior lines up weekend shows

Kanda Junior

Singer and dancer Kanda Junior performs in Nairobi. 

Photo credit: Courtesy

By  Amos Ngaira

Nation Media Group

Popular dancer and singer Kanda Junior will be among the highlights during the extended holiday weekend shows across the country.

He now performs on Fridays with his back up group at the Muthiga Inn Country Club past Kinoo on the Nakuru-Nairobi highway.

Speaking to Saturday Nation earlier this week, Kanda was optimistic he would focus his dance shows on encouraging cohesion among music fans.

Related

Elsewhere in Mombasa, VJ Delph will host an Idd Bash at the S Five 8 Bar and Lounge on Monday from 7pm.

 [email protected]


In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.