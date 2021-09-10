Johnny Junior to perform at Maxy’s Lounge, Nairobi

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Amos Ngaira

Nation Media Group

A special show featuring rhumba star Johnny Junior and his BV Band will be held this afternoon to mark the grand opening of the Maxy’s Lounge (between Isiolo Road and Enterprise Road) in Nairobi’s Industrial area.

