Johnny Junior to perform at Maxy’s Lounge, Nairobi

A special show featuring rhumba star Johnny Junior and his BV Band will be held this afternoon to mark the grand opening of the Maxy’s Lounge (between Isiolo Road and Enterprise Road) in Nairobi’s Industrial area.

Johnny is known for some of his popular songs like Sweet Love “Nyoremo” and Adundo.

He is amongst the proponents of the popular Luo Rhumba music initially perfected by legendary musician Musa Juma. He had a stint with Musa Juma’s Limpopo International before leaving to form his own band.

Madanji Perimeter and the US-based Igwe Prezda Bandason have also been proponents of the popular Luo Rhumba genre.

Entrance is Sh500 for today’s show that is expected to start at 2pm and end at 7pm.

He is due to stage another Rhumba show on October 3 at Upperhill KCB Towers in Nairobi.

Meanwhile, popular dancer and singer Kanda King is among the Nairobi-based artistes making a gradual return to regular live shows.

Backed by his group The Rhythmz Band (featuring Lady Tasha), the group performs every Saturday at the Club Voices at Bahati estate in Nairobi. Every Friday they perform at the Zana Grill and Lounge on Kiambu Road in the outskirts of Nairobi.