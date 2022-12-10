Inka FM to host special show to mark its first anniversary

For rhumba fans, Inka FM, a Nairobi-based radio station specialising in rhumba music will today host a special show to mark its first anniversary.

During the show, Inka FM will honour fallen rhumba icons.

Le Grand Molakisi DJ Kennedy Ontuga will be taking rhumba fans through a musical journey of some of the great Congolese musicians who passed on the last year.

He will team up with Kaka Williams Atandi and Captain P Nyakundi during the show to start at 10 am to 2 pm.

Listeners will also be treated to special call-in interviews to mark Inka FM's first anniversary.

According to Ontuga, some of those lined up to be featured include Mavuela Somo (formerly of Zaiko Langa Langa), Verckys Kiamanguana Mateta, Bopol Mansiamina and Nene Tchakou. Notably, there will be a special session on the yet-to-be-buried Verckys Kiamuangana who died almost two months ago in Kinshasa, DR Congo.

The funeral plans are still underway being coordinated by fellow musician Felix Wazekwa alongside family members and other musicians.

Similarly, according to reports from Kinshasa state officials are also involved in the funeral arrangements of the great saxophone player, composer and music producer.