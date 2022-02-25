Gospel singer Priscillah Ayuma for worship launch

Gospel minister Pastor Priscillah Ayuma Omufulukhani of the Wastahili tunes will be leading other worshippers for the official launch of Worship Heart Africa next Saturday at the Nairobi Cinema.

The launch is scheduled to take place from 1pm to 6pm.

Ayuma has been leading worship for some time- after holding several monthly worship moments at the 680 Hotel before shifting to the Nairobi Cinema.

During the launch, it is expected that there will be a moment of worship, the launch, followed by a love offering to support her music.

Notably, she has received blessings from her spiritual mother and role model, Pastor Bonnie Deuschle. He is the worship leader of the renowned Tambira Choir of Celebration Church in Zimbabwe.

During a recent interview, Ayuma said she was ready, together with the Worship Heart Africa team, to impact this generation with a redefined worship in the context of the African continent. More than 800 worshippers are expected to attend the spirit-filled worship encounter from across the country but more so from Nairobi.

Among worshipers expected during next week's Worship Heart Africa team are pastors Mary Atieno of the Adamu na Eva fame, Lavender Obuya of Sema Nami and Dor Max, among others.

Prior to the launch, there will be a special fellowship session by Pastors Washington and Eunice Odongi of Celebration Church Nairobi.

Ayuma owes her inspiration to her husband Pastor Osore Omufulukhani of Celebration Church-Kitengela.