Gospel legend Shari Martin to be buried next Saturday

Arrangements are in place for the burial of gospel legend Shari Martin who died last week in Nairobi.

Shari who is best remembered for his hit-song ‘Rafiki Pesa’, song as arguably one of the best all round gospel musicians in the 1990s.

Other popular songs by Shari include Ïlivyo Tabilwa, Dhambi ni Mbaya and Hossana its Christmas. He featured regularly on most gospel TV programmes.

According to a family member, he is due to be buried next Saturday at Ngao Village, Garsen in Tana River County.