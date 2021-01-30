Veteran Congolese singer Jean Papy Ramazani dies in USA

Former Kass Kass band member Jean Papy Ramazani who died on Wednesday in North Seattle, USA.

By  Amos Ngaira

The Lingala music fraternity is mourning the death of former Kass Kass band singer Jean Papy Ramazani who died on Wednesday in North Seattle, USA.

Speaking to Saturday Nation his counterpart Mekanisi Modero who also lives in Seattle confirmed his death after a long ailment

Ramazani will be remembered for his time with the Paris-based Kass Kass band known for hits songs like Helena, Mounganga and Mister Oh

Rumba Congo

The group featured others members such as Passi Jo and Syran Mbenza.

Before joining Kass Kass Ramazani also had stints with other groups such as Vox Africa, Conga Success and Orchestre Veve. 

His Paris-based counterpart Nyboma Mwanadido on Friday recalled having recorded with him the first Kekele album Rumba Congo.

