Congolese saxophonist Verkys Kiamuangana's funeral plans ongoing

The funeral arrangements for fallen Congolese saxophonist and music producer Verckys Kiamuangana Mateta who died last month are still ongoing.

Speaking to Saturday Nation on Friday, Kinshasa- based musician Sedjokha Tshomba said the funeral arrangements had been going on through the coordination of Felix Wazekwa alongside other musicians and family members.

“We are still waiting for the official burial date with his family members still liaising with the state officials and fellow musicians as concerns the funeral arrangements, “ Sedjokha said.

Ever since his death on October 13 messages of condolences have continued to pour in from Verckys fans both inside and outside DR Congo.

Notably, his London-based daughter Ancy Kiamuangana, also a talented musician, has been. in the forefront of eulogising him through regular posts on social media. Other family members have also been involved with regular meetings at his Veve Centre residence. She eulogised her late father as a pillar in her life, having encouraged her into music.

In Kenya rhumba fans who eulogised Verckys were Nairobians James “Maina Smart": Mwangi, George Muteshi Muruli, and Samuel Ongaro Otieno are among those who have been remembering the fallen icon.

Notably, George Muruli said he was planning to lead a delegation of Kenyan music fans to attend Verckys’ burial once the date is confirmed. “I have been joining other fans of his music on playing some of his favourite songs ever since his death,” he said.

Verckys body has been lying at the Hôspital du Cinquantenaire in Kasavubu, Kinshasa.

A similarly delayed burial of a fallen Congolese icon was like that of Lutumba Simaro Massiya his former counterpart in the TP OK Jazz band, (who died on March 30 and was buried on May 5, 2019). It has been typical of the protocol by the DR Congolese government in honouring some of the fallen music stars in a country famous for having produced some of the top musicians in Africa and beyond.

Verckys’s Orchestra Veve’band was famous for hit songs from the 1970s such as Lukani, Ndona, Nakomitunaka,

Vivita, Kalala, Baluti and Mwana Mburu.

The band that was formed in 1969 (after he left Franco Luambo’s TP OK Jazz band ) featured Sinatra Saak Saakul, Loko Massengo, Mario Matadidi among others

Buoyed by the desire to form other groups by some of the band members another split occurred within Orch Veve in 1972 resulting in the splinter group Orch Sosoliso. The new group was also known as Trio MA-DJE-SI (Mario-Djeskain-Sinatra).

Verckys, who was 78, was among the few surviving Congolese music icons, on a stage that was dominated by Franco Luambo, his big rival of many years, Tabu Ley Rochereau, alongside other musical greats.