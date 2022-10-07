Afro musician Samidoh set for Nanyuki live shows

Popular Afro musician Samidoh will next Friday be the highlight during a special show at Nanyuki Esiankiki Resort and Spa.

Samidoh (Samuel Muchoki) is known for some of his popular songs like Muthoniwa, Tuhii Twitu, Kairitu Gakwa and Mumbi. Most of his fans appear to cherish his ability to blend well the beats and lyrics alongside his stage show.