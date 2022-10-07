Afro musician Samidoh set for Nanyuki live shows
Popular Afro musician Samidoh will next Friday be the highlight during a special show at Nanyuki Esiankiki Resort and Spa.
Samidoh (Samuel Muchoki) is known for some of his popular songs like Muthoniwa, Tuhii Twitu, Kairitu Gakwa and Mumbi. Most of his fans appear to cherish his ability to blend well the beats and lyrics alongside his stage show.
The Friday show, to start at 7pm, will be a prelude to the forthcoming Mashujaa Day celebrations week. Lined up besides music will be the best African food from Central Kenya alongside drinks and special accommodation available for revelers. For details contact 0791245555 / 0787245555, Entrance fee will be Sh1,000.