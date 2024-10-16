Kenya’s Roam e-motorcycle completes 6,000km solar-powered trip from Nairobi to Stellenbosch

Kenyan-made electric motorcycle Roam Air has completed a historic 6,000-kilometre solar-powered journey from Nairobi, Kenya, to Stellenbosch, South Africa. The expedition, which began on September 29, 2024, demonstrated the power of African innovation and sustainable technology, positioning Kenya as a leader in the future of clean mobility.

The journey was a collaborative effort between Roam and Stellenbosch University’s Faculty of Engineering, with support from partners such as SANEDI, Scatec, Charlie’s Travel, and Throttle Pitstop.

Traversing Tanzania, Malawi, Zambia, and Botswana, the Roam Air arrived in Stellenbosch on the morning of October 16. As part of this ground-breaking mission, two Roam Air motorcycles were donated to Stellenbosch University’s Electric Mobility Lab to advance research into sustainable transport solutions for Africa.

The expedition, which coincided with South Africa’s Transport Month, was accompanied by two solar-powered support vehicles and tested the motorcycle’s drivetrain, portable dual batteries, and solar charging capabilities in real-world conditions.

Solar energy

Powered entirely by solar energy, the Roam Air journey helped prove that clean energy can support reliable transport across Africa. On the final leg of the journey, the motorcycle covered 1,000 kilometres in under 18 hours, from Kimberley to Cape Agulhas, Africa’s southernmost point.

“This ambitious journey represents a major leap in showcasing the potential of sustainable electric mobility across sub-Saharan Africa,” said Prof Thinus Booysen, founder of the Electric Mobility Lab at Stellenbosch University.

“Despite facing challenges such as adverse weather and technical hurdles, the resilience of our team and the Roam Air motorcycle underscored the power of innovation and collaboration,” he added.

Roam Air, developed in Nairobi, was designed to meet the diverse demands of African terrain. Its portable charging systems were put to the test during the expedition, setting a new record of 113 kilometres on a single battery charge. Along the way, the team experienced the natural beauty of Africa, from the majestic Victoria Falls to the Chobe River, where they camped among hippos and elephants.

Stellenbosch University

Masa Kituyi, Roam’s Product Owner and one of the expedition's riders said completing this journey marks a historic milestone for Roam Air. “It proves that African innovation can not only compete but thrive. The warm reception from local communities along the route showed us how eager people are for electric mobility solutions built right here in Africa.”

The motorcycle’s arrival aligns with Stellenbosch University’s Electric Mobility Day on October 18, when the university will officially launch its Electric Mobility Lab. The event will include the handover of a retrofitted 65-seater electric bus to Golden Arrow Bus Service and a presentation of Roam Air to the lab. Government officials, industry leaders, and researchers are expected to gather to celebrate advancements in electric mobility and explore demonstrations of electric vehicles and charging infrastructure.