Karura Forest Sigiria, perfect place to shed excess weight

Matembezi trail

Matembezi trail is a new section of Karura Forest - Sigiria which is ideal for persons with disabilities.

Photo credit: Amina Wako | Nation Media Group
By  Amina Wako

  • The venue has space for plenty of outdoor fitness activities such as hiking, cycling and dog walking.
  • Other activities available include tree planting, horse riding, mountain biking and bird watching.

Last weekend I had the opportunity to visit the secluded section of the famous Karura Forest Sigiria, which is accessible through Thigiri Lane.

