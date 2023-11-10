Tracy Wanjiru: This is why I rejected Bahati's 'Mapenzi'

Media personality Tracy Wanjiru was once approached by musician Bahati to appear as a video vixen in his "Mapenzi" song video, but she turned him down. And because she did not know how to tell him 'no' directly, she just snubbed him.

Born Kelvin Kioko, Bahati, a now famous Kenyan musician, had initially set his sights on Wanjiru, a former NTV Teen Republic presenter, for the video vixen gig. But he was greeted with a disappointing rejection.

He said, "I had written my first love song as a gospel artist, and the girl I wanted to appear in the video declined my offer; that was the former NTV Teen Republic host, Tracy Wanjiru. I think she was the only beautiful girl I knew at that time.”

In an exclusive interview with the Nation, Wanjiru explained that she snubbed Bahati after struggling to find the right way to communicate her unwillingness to participate in the project.

"I don't remember too well, but I think when I was hosting Teen Republic [at the time] he asked me about that, and I think I was to respond to him. However, I didn't want to do it, but I didn't know how to tell him that I didn't want to do it, so I ended up snubbing him."

Despite turning down Bahati's offer, Tracy maintains she is still in good terms with the musician, known for hits such as “Adhiambo”.

When asked if she would consider working with him now, she replied: "He is a friend of mine, and there is no bad blood, but I wouldn't want to feature in his music. I think where I am with my faith, there are some things I would not want to do, and that is one of those things."

Tracy also opened up about missing out on an opportunity to host a TV show she was really looking forward to.

"I missed an opportunity with another show and I felt so bad, but I feel at home."

For the past two years, Wanjiru has had to juggle school and motherhood, and says it has not been easy to find a balance.

"I don't understand how I was able to do it. I was schooling and breastfeeding at the same time, pumping milk at school to maintain a high milk supply. Between school, breastfeeding, and cooking, it was a lot of work. I thought motherhood was going to be easy, but I realised it was challenging. It is fulfilling to see your little one grow and thrive."

Wanjiru is set to make a comeback on NTV with a new show called “The Glam”, which is due to launch on November 11.

She promises her fans an exciting show that will help them appreciate themselves.

“The beauty show is titled 'The Glam,' where your beauty is cherished, your wellness is prioritised, and your heart is treasured,” Wanjiru said.

“We will be discussing beauty, skincare, wellness, and fashion. It will be airing every Saturday at 8pm on NTV. We want to make sure everyone feels good physically, mentally, and emotionally about themselves so that they can always look their best. Our viewers can ask any questions about wellness and beauty.”

When asked about why she chose to present a beauty show, Tracy said: "It is something I have always wanted to do because it touches on things I have always wanted to talk about. Feeling good from the inside is why wellness is huge for us."

When she was pregnant, she struggled with skin care issues, which may have led her to appreciate a beauty show. "My skin started breaking out when I was pregnant, and I had pimples. My biggest issue has always been how I view myself. I have struggled with self-image and self-confidence, but I am continually working on these aspects."

What can viewers expect from 'The Glam'?