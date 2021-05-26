Tips for forgiving someone when it feels impossible

In the course of our lives, we are bound to be hurt, disappointed or offended by others, and this could breed anger, regret and even resentment towards the offender. However, holding on to those emotions harms us more than it harms the person who offended us. Therefore, forgiveness is a virtue we need to cultivate for our own happiness. We must free ourselves from the past so that we can live fully in the present.

According to psychologists, forgiveness is a deliberate and conscious decision to release feelings of resentment or vengeance towards those who harmed you, regardless of whether they deserve it or not. Forgiveness is entirely in our control and it does not happen because someone apologised. If you wait for someone to apologise, that apology might never come. Forgiveness does not mean forgetting what was done to you and neither does it obligate you to reconcile with the offender. Here are a few tips on forgiving.

Be ready to do it

When hurt, it may take a bit of time before we are ready to forgive. Since forgiveness cannot be forced, take stock of the benefits that forgiveness offers you. When someone hurts us, it's like they are putting a hot metal on our hand. The more the hot metal stays there, the more it harms us. For us to avoid more harm, we need to voluntarily put down the hot metal. We don’t need anyone to force us to put it down. Accept that by forgiving, we are choosing to avoid further harm.

Talk to someone you trust

The first step to forgiveness starts with expressing how you feel. Find someone you trust and talk to them about what happened and how it makes you feel. If you don’t have someone to talk to, write down your feelings. When doing this, allow yourself to feel every emotion that comes along, be it sadness or even anger. Embrace it and allow yourself to feel without judging yourself. Avoid suppressing your emotions or distracting yourself from feeling them. If you need to cry, go ahead and do it. Accept what happened and admit that it was not right. Don’t try to justify the hurt.

Direct your energy to positive activities

When hurt, there might be temptation to turn to self-destructive behaviour. Completely avoid this and commit to only doing things that are good for you. You can take up activities such as meditation to help you manage your emotions. You can also pursue new hobbies, fitness goals or even take up programmes designed by forgiveness researchers to help you in your journey. Additionally, come up with goals and work towards achieving them. In all these, look for kindness, beauty and love around you and avoid dwelling on the negative emotions.

Stay away from those who hurt you

Forgiveness does not mean that we have to maintain a relationship with the people who hurt us. Forgiveness is an act of self-love. If someone keeps hurting you, the best thing to do is to end the relationship or limit interaction completely to avoid being hurt over and over again. If a relationship interferes with your peace of mind, you’re better off without it.