Tips for forgiving someone when it feels impossible

By  COLLINS KARIUKI

What you need to know:

  • When hurt, there might be temptation to turn to self-destructive behaviour. Completely avoid this and commit to only doing things that are good for you.


  • You can take up activities such as meditation to help you manage your emotions. You can also pursue new hobbies, fitness goals or even take up programmes designed by forgiveness researchers to help you in your journey.

In the course of our lives, we are bound to be hurt, disappointed or offended by others, and this could breed anger, regret and even resentment towards the offender. However, holding on to those emotions harms us more than it harms the person who offended us. Therefore, forgiveness is a virtue we need to cultivate for our own happiness. We must free ourselves from the past so that we can live fully in the present.

