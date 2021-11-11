The maths guru and peacekeeper who caught President’s attention

Paul Nyambala was recognised by President Uhuru Kenyatta for his outstanding contributions to the country in peacekeeping and education. 

Photo credit: Tonny Omondi

By  Angeline Ochieng

What you need to know:

  • His home in Ugana, Ugunja Sub-county, has a beautifully crafted high wall fence with a touch of Greek architecture inspired by the Pythagoras theorem.
  • For Paul, learning is a lifetime commitment, and his vast library is evidence of this.

Solving mathematical equations may not be everyone’s cup of tea, but it’s Paul Nyambala’s favourite. The 80-year-old pinnacle of commitment to service was among 220 Kenyans recognised by President Uhuru Kenyatta for his outstanding contributions to the country.

