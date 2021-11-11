The maths guru and peacekeeper who caught President’s attention

Solving mathematical equations may not be everyone’s cup of tea, but it’s Paul Nyambala’s favourite. The 80-year-old pinnacle of commitment to service was among 220 Kenyans recognised by President Uhuru Kenyatta for his outstanding contributions to the country.

His home in Ugana, Ugunja Sub-county, has a beautifully crafted high wall fence with a touch of Greek architecture inspired by the Pythagoras theorem.

For Paul, learning is a lifetime commitment, and his vast library is evidence of this.

He is busy in his library, poring through books and taking notes when Life & Style visits him.

Paul Nyambala poses for a photo with members of his family at the entrance of his Ugana home in Ugunja, Siaya County on October 27, 2021. Photo credit: Tonny Omondi

A peacekeeper

The critical role he played in education, bringing up responsible men and women in the society, and now peacekeeping in the community upon his retirement, is one of the many reasons why his name was forwarded to the heroes’ committee ahead of Mashujaa day celebrations.

He joined five other heroes in Siaya at the County Commissioners office to celebrate the outstanding achievement on November 8, 2021.

The national recognition came at a time when he least expected it.

His name had been previously forwarded for recognition three times before; however, he never made it to the list. This time, he had minimal expectations.

Now that he has finally got the recognition, he could not hide his joy.

Paul confirms that he has won several awards; however, this particular one will always be his most outstanding achievement.

“It gives me the satisfaction that I have done good work and served my country in the best way possible,” says Paul.





Best shot in class

His journey towards recognition began the very first day he started his teaching career in 1966; he says he always ensured he gave his best shot while in class.

While many of his students have received the presidential awards, they would often come back to their humble teacher expressing their confidence in his work and that he should have been recognised much earlier.

For Paul, learning is a lifetime commitment, and his vast library is evidence of this. Photo credit: Tonny Omondi

“Despite the award coming during my old age, I still believe it is the right time, and I thank God for keeping me alive to witness this day,” he continues.

The father of eight will be officially awarded for his commendable work at the Siaya District Commissioners office as directed by the message he received from the hero’s committee on October 18, 2021.

Paul was born in April 1941 in Buholo, Ugunja Sub-county, Siaya County.

He started his early childhood education in Madungu Primary school before proceeding to Maseno School. He sat his Cambridge School Certificate and moved to Alliance High School for his higher Certificate education.

Upon completion, he was employed as a pupil-teacher in Alliance High School while teaching mathematics and physics at Alliance Girls High School.

“At the time, the school was experiencing teacher shortages, thus the reason why I was ‘loaned’ to them,” says Paul.

His love for Mathematics saw him join Makerere University in Uganda for a mathematics and physics degree course. He met several political friends here, including Kisumu county governor Peter Anyang Nyong’o and senator Amos Wako.

In Makerere, he also joined active campus politics and was a student leader, a post taken over by Professor Nyong’o upon his graduation.

When he returned to Kenya, Paul was employed as a Mathematics and Physics teacher in Sawagongo High School, Siaya county.

He also taught at Rang’ala girls high school, Ambira Boys and Homabay Boys, just to mention a few before moving to the Kenya Polytechnic, where he taught Applied Mathematics to engineering students.

The 80-year-old is proud of teaching several prominent personalities in the country, including Homabay County governor Cyprian Awiti, former nominated senator Elizabeth Ongoro and Justice Riaga Omollo of the Appeal Court.

Others include former Kisumu county secretary Dr Olang’o Onudi, Homabay Minister for Health Dr Richard Muga and Professor of medicine Dr Khama Rogo.

“My students will remember me as a legendary mathematician, I had a magic wonder of making people pass the subject by just making an appearance in class,” he jokes.

Paid school fees

He would also pay school fees for several vulnerable students in his school whom he said had the potential.

“I thought it wise not to send them home but to pay their fee instead so they would continue learning,” he says.

He later left the polytechnic to work with the Commonwealth as the Chief Secretariat of Polytechnics in Africa between 1987 and 1998.

He has also worked as the head of Kenya National Union of Teachers (KNUT), a training and research Consultant from 1998 to 2003.

The former tutor has also worked as the Executive and assisted the Secretary of the Commonwealth Association of Polytechnics in Africa (CAPA).

The retired teacher who stopped working as a civil servant in 2017 now works as a community arbitrator and among local politicians.







