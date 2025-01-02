Tech, trends, and transformation: How 2025 will shape us all

As the world accelerates toward a tech-infused, self-aware future, 2025 is set to bring profound shifts across fashion, relationships, money, careers, entertainment, and wellness. These trends aren’t emerging in isolation—they’re influenced by a younger, digitally savvy generation determined to redefine norms. Gen Z, now fully entrenched in the professional world, is a driving force behind these changes, bringing innovation, disruption, and a unique perspective to every sphere of life.

In fashion, sustainability remains a cornerstone. However, 2025 promises a more dynamic fusion of tech and textiles, with AI-generated designs, hyper-personalised wardrobes, and a surge in second-hand luxury as Gen Z prioritises both individuality and eco-consciousness. Beyond aesthetics, fashion is becoming a medium for social commentary, with inclusive designs and gender-fluid collections taking centre stage.

Relationships are evolving in equally intriguing ways. With social media and dating apps continuing to blur traditional boundaries, emotional intelligence and authenticity are becoming prized traits. From new relationship trends gaining mainstream acceptance to the rise of ‘friendship-focused relationships’, 2025 is expected to be a year where Gen Z redefines connection on their own terms.

On the financial front, cryptocurrency, decentralised finance, and ethical investing are key areas to watch. Gen Z is shunning traditional financial systems, seeking wealth-building strategies that align with their values. Meanwhile, career trends are shifting, with remote work evolving into hybrid-flexible setups, AI automating mundane tasks, and side hustles becoming legitimate income streams for a workforce increasingly valuing autonomy.

Entertainment is undergoing a revolution, driven by immersive technologies like virtual reality (VR) and artificial intelligence. The era of interactive storytelling and personalised content is here. Expect the entertainment industry to prioritise inclusive narratives and democratised content creation, with platforms amplifying the voices of underrepresented creators.

In wellness, the emphasis on mental health continues to grow, with 2025 bringing innovations in digital therapy, biohacking, and community-based self-care practices. Wellness is no longer a luxury; it’s a lifestyle, with Gen Z spearheading conversations about work-life balance, body positivity, and holistic health.

To delve deeper into these transformative trends, we feature insights from Gen Z professionals in each domain, exploring how their experiences, innovations, and predictions are shaping a year that promises to redefine modern living. Stay tuned for perspectives that illuminate the future through the lens of a generation that’s both living it and creating it.

AI is here to stay, but will come with challenges

Elizabeth Otieno, 22, Environmental Health & IT specialist

Elizabeth Otieno is an Environmental Health & IT specialist. Photo credit: Pool

“AI is evolving at an astonishing pace, and I truly believe 2025 will be a transformative year for technology. While many people think of AI as a recent development, its history actually dates back to the 1950s, with breakthroughs happening every decade. Seeing how far we’ve come—from the early days of artificial intelligence to the chatbots we use in customer service today—is both inspiring and humbling.

This year, we’ve witnessed chat-oriented AI tools being used widely in customer support, but I’m confident that 2025 will take this further. Businesses won’t just rely on chatbots for answering questions or solving simple issues. Instead, these bots will work alongside people, streamlining workflows and enhancing productivity.

One of the developments I’m most excited about is the rise of self-driving cars. These vehicles are fascinating because they bring together AI, hardware, and software to make decisions without human input. I imagine we’ll see many more of these on the roads soon, transforming transportation and making it safer and more efficient.

Blockchain is another area I find incredibly promising. While most people know it as the backbone of cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, it has so much potential beyond that. By 2025, I believe blockchain will change supply chains, ensuring transparency and drastically reducing fraud. However, there are hurdles like scalability and energy consumption, especially with public blockchains, that we’ll need to overcome.

Smart cities, powered by IoT, are also on the horizon. The idea of cities collecting real-time data to manage traffic, public transport, and even waste is amazing. It’s exciting to think how this technology will help create more sustainable and efficient urban spaces.

I’m also keeping a close eye on Artificial General Intelligence (AGI). The idea of machines thinking and reasoning like humans is mind-blowing, but it also raises big questions about the future of jobs and human relevance. It’s thrilling and a bit unsettling at the same time.

I believe the challenge will be ensuring innovation doesn’t outpace ethics. AI has the power to transform lives, but only if we use it responsibly. That balance is something I think about often—it’s what will define the future of technology.”

Quiet luxury will remain prominent, emphasising quality over quantity

Ronnie Gichia (Royal Veee), Commercial Model, 25 & Kelvin Githua (Smiles), 29, Fashion Designer

Ronnie Gichia (Royal Veee), Commercial Model, 25 & Kelvin Githua (Smiles), 29, Fashion Designer Photo credit: Pool

Fashion, to us, is a form of self-expression and identity. It’s ever-evolving, often following the "20-year rule," where trends cycle back into favour after two decades. These shifts are driven by societal changes, creative exploration, and technological, political, and economic influences.

In 2024, we saw quiet luxury, shimmering finishes, sheer fabrics, retro streetwear, floral prints, and the versatile polo shirt dominate wardrobes. This classic piece was styled in fresh, exciting ways, paired with everything from men’s board shorts to sequin-embellished blouses.

As we move into 2025, we expect fashion to merge technology, sustainability, and bold creativity. With increasing globalisation and technological advances, wearable tech and smart fashion will seamlessly integrate into daily life, especially in health and fitness. Sustainability, a buzzword of late, will take centre stage. Brands will embrace zero-waste designs, eco-friendly fabrics, and high-quality garments to encourage recycling and repurposing, aligning with the global fight against climate change.

Diversity and inclusivity will also shape 2025 trends. Unisex collections will blur traditional gender lines, with more designs catering to various body types and identities. Quiet luxury will remain prominent, emphasising quality over quantity, with neutral palettes and monochromatic outfits dominating collections.

Bold self-expression will shine through retro prints from the 70s and 90s, alongside vibrant floral motifs and daring patterns. Individualism will be celebrated as people use fashion to make personal statements.

The intersection of technology and sustainability will define this new era of style. It’s thrilling to imagine how designers and stylists will push boundaries and redefine trends. We, for one, can’t wait to see the exhilarating creations the industry has in store.

The gig economy and remote work will continue to grow

Grace Wanza, 27, Lawyer

Grace Wanza is a lawyer. Photo credit: Pool

The world of work is transforming rapidly, driven by technological advancements, economic shifts, and changing societal expectations. As I look to the future, I see careers in 2025 evolving drastically, with emerging industries and the reinvention of traditional roles demanding new skill sets.

First, automation and artificial intelligence (AI) will significantly impact how we work. Technologies like AI, robotics, and automation will handle repetitive tasks, enabling us to focus on strategic and creative roles. For instance, in healthcare, AI will assist with diagnostics while professionals prioritise patient care. I envision new opportunities arising in AI development, robotics maintenance, and data science, urging me to stay updated with technological advancements.

The gig economy and remote work will continue to grow, offering flexible, non-traditional career paths. Digital platforms are already making it easier to pursue freelance and contract-based work. Advances in communication technology will further enhance global collaboration, and project-based employment will allow me the freedom to focus on specific tasks and dynamic career opportunities.

Digital nomadism will redefine how we work, granting us the flexibility to pursue opportunities worldwide. Remote work isn’t just a trend—it’s a lifestyle that aligns with many aspirations for mobility and global connections.

To thrive in 2025, lifelong learning will be crucial. Traditional education is shifting towards continuous learning, with micro-credentials, online courses, and certifications becoming essential. We will need to regularly update skills, balancing technical expertise with creativity, problem-solving, and emotional intelligence.

By 2025, careers will revolve around automation, adaptability, and continuous learning. Success will depend on embracing new technologies, fostering creativity, and staying resilient in a dynamic job market. I am ready to navigate these changes and seize the opportunities they bring.

The future of entertainment is interactive, inclusive, and innovative.

Brian Salaton (Unspoken Salaton), 24, Musician

Brian Salaton is a musician. Photo credit: Pool

The entertainment industry is poised for a transformative shift in 2025, with technology leading the way. Virtual Reality (VR) and Augmented Reality (AR) will transform storytelling in films and games, offering immersive narratives that captivate audiences like never before. Virtual concerts and events will also gain traction, providing enhanced live experiences through virtual attendance options, and making entertainment more accessible globally.

Interactive and immersive content will redefine audience engagement. Expect a surge in "Choose-Your-Own-Adventure" formats, where viewers can shape storylines, and the gamification of traditional media, blending interactive elements with entertainment for a more engaging experience.

Streaming platforms will continue to dominate, driven by personalised content. Sophisticated AI algorithms will deliver tailored recommendations, ensuring viewers spend less time searching and more time enjoying. Platforms will also invest heavily in exclusive original content to attract and retain subscribers, intensifying competition.

AI-generated content will gain momentum, streamlining the creation of music, scripts, and visual art. Automated tools will produce high-quality content at scale, while personalised media experiences will cater to individual preferences and behaviours, further enhancing user satisfaction.

As a musician, I’ve witnessed firsthand how technology shapes the entertainment landscape. This year, I was honoured to be nominated for the Next Gen Artist People’s Choice Awards, a testament to the evolving creative scene. My journey has been about pushing boundaries, from producing hit tracks to collaborating with emerging talents. Networking has become vital, and I’ve embraced events as opportunities to share my craft and connect with fans.

The future of entertainment is interactive, inclusive, and innovative. With resilience and creativity, I’m excited to be part of this evolution, creating music that not only entertains but also resonates with audiences worldwide. The best is yet to come!

Mental health will take centre stage in relationships

Joy Pendo Njoki, 22, Counselling Psychologist

Joy Pendo is a counseling psychologist. Photo credit: Pool

The landscape of wellness and relationships is set to evolve significantly in 2025, driven by technological advancements and shifting societal values.

Holistic health approaches will dominate, with a greater focus on integrating physical, mental, and emotional well-being. Practices like meditation, acupuncture, and herbal medicine will gain popularity as individuals seek alternative therapies for balance and healing. Personalized wellness plans will also see a surge, with data from wearable devices and health apps being used to craft tailored strategies. Genetic-based nutrition and fitness programs will help individuals optimise their health based on unique genetic profiles.

Technology will play a crucial role in wellness. Apps offering guided meditation, fitness tracking, and mental health resources will continue to grow, while advanced smart wearables will provide real-time health metrics and personalised feedback. Accessible mental health services, including tele-therapy, will expand, making support more readily available. Additionally, workplace wellness initiatives will become more common, as employers prioritise employee mental health and well-being to boost productivity and job satisfaction.

Digital and virtual relationships will reshape how people connect. Enhanced virtual dating platforms using VR technology will enable more immersive and meaningful interactions. Online communities based on shared interests and values will thrive, fostering deeper connections among like-minded individuals.

Mental health will also take centre stage in relationships, with a growing emphasis on self-care and open communication about mental well-being. Partners will prioritise individual self-care practices to foster healthier dynamics.

Non-traditional relationship models, such as open relationships, will gain greater acceptance, reflecting a shift toward diverse and flexible commitments. Traditional timelines and milestones will become less relevant as people redefine what commitment looks like.

AI will further influence relationships with tools like AI matchmakers and relationship coaching apps. These technologies will offer personalised advice and enhance compatibility matching, making relationship management more efficient and tailored to individual needs.

Together, these trends highlight a future where wellness and relationships are more personalised, inclusive, and supported by technology.

The rise of digital currencies is undeniable

Petronilla Mutheu, 22, Accountant

Petronilla Mutheu is an accountant. Photo credit: Pool

As we approach 2025, I see money and investment strategies evolving rapidly to align with technological advancements, societal changes, and global economic dynamics. Here are the key trends I’m watching for:

First, the rise of digital currencies is undeniable. Cryptocurrencies are gaining traction as more businesses and consumers embrace decentralised finance (DeFi). Governments and financial institutions are also exploring Central Bank Digital Currencies (CBDCs) to modernise payment systems. Blockchain technology continues to secure transactions and enhance transparency, reshaping the financial landscape.

Sustainability is another major focus. Green investments, driven by Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) principles, are taking centre stage. I prioritise companies committed to renewable energy, carbon-neutral operations, and ethical practices, knowing they represent both impactful and profitable opportunities.

Artificial intelligence is changing personal finance. AI-powered tools and robo-advisors are helping make data-driven, cost-effective investment decisions. Predictive analytics also provide invaluable insights, allowing one to identify emerging opportunities and mitigate risks.

Real estate is undergoing a transformation, driven by urbanisation and remote work trends. I’m particularly interested in smart cities, energy-efficient properties, and suburban developments.

Micro-investing and crowdfunding are empowering more people to enter the market.

Finally, diversification is key. People will explore unconventional assets like NFTs, digital art, and collectibles while maintaining a balance with traditional safe havens such as land, gold and bonds during volatile times.