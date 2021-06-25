Take 5 with Nyacomba Githu

Nyacomba Githu, also known by her nickname Jonas, is a freelance fashion designer and illustrator based in Nairobi, as well as the founder of Free Mind Sessions.

Photo credit: Pool

By  Abigail Arunga

Writer

What you need to know:

  • I am a trained fashion designer and my degree is in design.
  • In many ways, it has been useful, because the design will always be integral in creating solutions for the world - especially in terms of sustainability for the future of this planet.
  • Currently, I am enjoying sketching and painting my quirky fashion illustrations online.

Nyacomba Githu, also known by her nickname Jonas, is a freelance fashion designer and illustrator based in Nairobi, as well as the founder of Free Mind Sessions, an event centred on open-mindedness, conversation, and introspection. Her way of connecting with human beings has also been through conversation, to breed an environment of vulnerability, courage, transparency, and confidence that paves the way to building a working relationship beyond just making fancy designs and garments.

