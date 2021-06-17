Take 5 with Audrey Kawire

Audrey Kawire Wabwire is a media manager. 

Photo credit: Pool

By  Abigail Arunga

Writer

What you need to know:

  • Power of the Streets is a conversation with young African activists who are pushing for justice in their communities and on the continent.
  • This first eight-episode season, which launched in March 2021, is a discussion with some of the people speaking out against sexual violence in Africa. We hear from Nigeria, Malawi, Tanzania, Uganda, South Africa, Mozambique, Ethiopia, and the Gambia.

Audrey Kawire Wabwire is a media manager who presents and co-produces the HRW podcast: Power of the Streets, and oversees the Nairobi Human Rights Watch Film Festival

