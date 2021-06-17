Take 5 with Audrey Kawire

Audrey Kawire Wabwire is a media manager who presents and co-produces the HRW podcast: Power of the Streets, and oversees the Nairobi Human Rights Watch Film Festival

Please, tell me a little bit about this podcast, why it's important to you, why you started it and how long it's been running.

Power of the Streets is a conversation with young African activists who are pushing for justice in their communities and on the continent. This first eight-episode season, which launched in March 2021, is a discussion with some of the people speaking out against sexual violence in Africa. We hear from Nigeria, Malawi, Tanzania, Uganda, South Africa, Mozambique, Ethiopia, and the Gambia. This is a timely conversation because Africa is a young continent, and a lot of the movements for change are being driven by young people who are organising online and offline and fearlessly challenging oppression. They're reenergising the human rights movement and standing up to old powerful structures, sometimes at a great personal cost. But the conversation was important for me because the activists speak about who they are aside from their day-to-day work.

Getting to hear about their families and pets and side hustles is inspiring because we get to see that these are our friends and neighbours who have decided to make a change in their own small or big way, and they show us that we can also stand up and start pushing for justice from wherever we are. The show also addresses mental health in activism and we hear from activists describing why it's important to take time off to rejuvenate and to take care of our minds and bodies so that we be at our best when we show up to do the difficult daily work of fighting oppression. The activists we spoke to explain how activism is done in the community, when you're resting and rejuvenating, I take up the mantle and so forth. Stay tuned for three bonus episodes coming soon!

And what is the Nairobi Human Rights Film Festival? How often does it screen? Where do you find the movies to show?

The Nairobi Human Rights Watch film festival is an annual gathering to enjoy films and speak about justice. The festival is free and features films from around the world. Sometimes we source the films, sometimes film-makers submit the films for the festival. After each film, we have a panel discussion and Q&A with government officials, corporate executives, artists, activists, survivors, NGO workers, Union leaders - to talk about how these rights issues translate to specific communities and hear what can be done to dismantle oppression.

Human rights can be a bit of an ambiguous term for any young person reading this and viewing it as a pretty amorphous concept, and yet human rights are violated in this country daily. How does one figure out how to break this down to a typical person to understand, engage with, and then fight for?

Human beings are born free to live in dignity. This means that we have the right to live, access food and clean water, housing, education, healthcare, an environment to speak and challenge ideas and to associate and more. Our governing authorities have a duty to provide these for us, and set limits to ensure that one person’s rights do not infringe upon another.

Our authorities do not always protect our rights, and this is when human rights activism begins. We often think of activists as the people who go out to the street to protest, or go to court to file petitions, or speak out online for different causes. But we are surrounded by activists: the people who speak up when a child is in harm’s way in school or at home, the neighbour who hears someone being beaten next door at 12:00 am and knocks on the door to check in; LGBT people who speak out against a landlord who kicks them out because of their gender or sexuality, the women who escort a mother daily to the police station to follow up on her son’s disappearance after the police picked him up months ago. We know these people, they’re our family and friends. Understanding laws and their limitations, finding out more about the problems people face, reaching out to them, visiting them, using your position to help them, finding a platform for them to speak, talking to your friends about it, questioning a bigoted opinion from a colleague or loved one - all these are examples of how you can begin to stand up for human rights.

Do you believe in the statement all oppression is interlinked - considering the fact that when human rights are violated, someone has no access to them, and therefore we are not all free? Can we be free if we are not all free?

I agree with this statement. There is no human right that is more important, or more urgent compared to others. How can you push for clean water if you do not have an environment to approach or speak to your local authority? If a country commits to protecting all its citizens’ rights, then it must look at how the implementation of each policy protects the most vulnerable people in the society.

Who is one of the guests who you've had on the podcast who made you want to change your life?