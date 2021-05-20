T5 with Bob Muigai

By Abigail Arunga

  • You won’t believe it, but losing my job was just the tip of the iceberg.


  • On my lowest days, journaling really helped me. Physical exercises also helped me manage my anxiety.


  • I don’t want to get into it now, but 2020 was the year when I got so many new challenges and didn’t know how to handle them.

1. So, you are a lawyer by profession. Where did you find the time to start a Gen Z comedy revolution?
Well, last year was difficult for me. Even before the pandemic struck, I had already left the law firm I was working at. My mental health was in tatters. Then one day I posted a TikTok video and I haven’t stopped since. Now, I deliberately create time. The legal profession can be very stressful, so TikTok is my way of diffusing the pressure.

