T5 with Bob Muigai

1. So, you are a lawyer by profession. Where did you find the time to start a Gen Z comedy revolution?

Well, last year was difficult for me. Even before the pandemic struck, I had already left the law firm I was working at. My mental health was in tatters. Then one day I posted a TikTok video and I haven’t stopped since. Now, I deliberately create time. The legal profession can be very stressful, so TikTok is my way of diffusing the pressure.

2. How did you handle your job loss?

Haha! You won’t believe it, but losing my job was just the tip of the iceberg. On my lowest days, journaling really helped me. Physical exercises also helped me manage my anxiety. I don’t want to get into it now, but 2020 was the year when I got so many new challenges and didn’t know how to handle them.

3. Why did you turn to TikTok? Is that platform the new Twitter?

Ha! First of all, will Twitter ever end? I love TikTok because of how easy it is to create content on the app. You might not know this but I have a YouTube channel, although it is not as popular. I used to spend three times the amount of time it took me to shoot just editing the content there. On TikTok, I just come up with an idea, shoot it, re-take what I don’t like, and I’m done in less than 20 minutes. Also, people on these other platforms don’t seem to appreciate my content (chuckles).

4. You’ve done a couple of collabos with the likes of Esther Kazungu. Is the local Tiktok space friendly to newbies?

First of all, I thoroughly enjoyed working with Esther. She is amazing as a director. The TikTok space favours collaborations, and you don’t even have to be with someone physically in order to collaborate. Except for a few internet trolls (who obviously don’t moisturise and that’s why they never show their faces), everyone on TikTok has been really friendly to me.