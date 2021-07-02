T5 interview with Ywaya Xavier

Ywaya Xavier is an acclaimed film and stage actor, and is a Sanaa Theatre Award winner, as well as an AMAA nominee for his role in the Netflix movie 40 Sticks. 

Photo credit: Pool

By  Abigail Arunga

Writer

What you need to know:

  • Our production has really improved over time. Good examples are Crime and Justice, Selina, Mission to Rescue, 40 Sticks, among many others.


  • We have become confident in creating and telling our stories. There are so many talented actors, we just need proper acting institutions where actors can be trained and nurtured to become professionals.


  • Most pro actors in Kenya have either been trained while on the job or by reading books and watching other actors. 

1. what made you start acting? How do you blend into the characters you’re playing? How do you decide which roles to take?
I started acting six years ago as a means to an end. I needed to pay my college fees, and I ended up falling in love with it. As an empath, I am very open minded and always willing to listen to other people’s perspectives to truly feel and see the world from their point of view. This is what helps me in my character development process.

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.