T5 interview with Ywaya Xavier

1. what made you start acting? How do you blend into the characters you’re playing? How do you decide which roles to take?

I started acting six years ago as a means to an end. I needed to pay my college fees, and I ended up falling in love with it. As an empath, I am very open minded and always willing to listen to other people’s perspectives to truly feel and see the world from their point of view. This is what helps me in my character development process.



Most of the roles I got I actually prayed and manifested for. While playing Tom Mboya in Too Early For Birds, my goal was to truthfully and diligently tell the legend’s story to my audience. I decided to fully immerse myself in the role, so I downloaded some pictures of the late politician and hung them up in my living room. I cleared my playlist and also downloaded some of his favourite music by Harry Belafonte and Miriam Makeba, who were his close allies. I changed my wardrobe and would wear vintage clothes to rehearsals. I trimmed my beard, pressed my hair backwards and allowed my imagination to take me back to the 60s.

2. What do you think should be done to improve the quality of Kenyan productions?

It is really great to see the Kenya Film Commission actively investing in the industry. Last year they supported a couple of filmmakers to produce their films. They even took part in marketing some of the feature films that had been done, like 40 Sticks and Uradi.

That said, I think more can be done in terms of promoting and distributing our films.

Our production has really improved over time. Good examples are Crime and Justice, Selina, Mission to Rescue, 40 Sticks, among many others. We have become confident in creating and telling our stories. There are so many talented actors, we just need proper acting institutions where actors can be trained and nurtured to become professionals.

Most pro actors in Kenya have either been trained while on the job or by reading books and watching other actors. We also need a good membership organisation body that can offer ongoing professional development for actors.

The Kenya Actors Guild has tried over the years to take care of the interests of actors, but they can do better. If the guild is strengthened, things will start to fall in place. We deserve to live comfortable lives as actors, and enjoy the fruits of our labour. It is great to see some producers really going out of their way to make sure that their actors and crew are well taken care of. We need to create a kind of future and legacy where a young boy can comfortably stand in front of his parents and say, “I am going to become an actor!” without anyone getting a panic attack. Haha!

3. As a health enthusiast, what do you think Kenyans need to do to become fitter?

I spent most of my childhood in Siaya with my maternal grandparents, and most of the food we consumed was organic. After college, I fell in love with fitness training, so I pursued a fitness and nutrition course, and started making money from it as a personal trainer, which I still do to date.

We are so blessed because we have a variety of local cuisines that are healthy and nutritious. As long as you know how to check and manage your portions, you should be fine. We also have to create a culture of exercising regularly.

4. What do you think is the most common misconception about male models?

Modelling is a skill like any other. You have to learn, understand, and master it. As much as it depends on how you look, you must put in the work, and make a lot of sacrifices and compromises. It is also very time consuming, especially when you’re working with clients who are specific about what they need. You need to be very fit and flexible, but if you are passionate, you will enjoy it. You don’t have to be tall or slim or have a certain complexion for you to be successful. You just have to identify what is available and what works for you.