T5 interview with Troy Onyango

Troy is a writer and editor from Kisumu. His work has appeared in Prairie Schooner, Wasafiri, Isele Magazine, Johannesburg Review of Books, Nairobi Noir and Transition among others. A winner of the inaugural Nyanza Literary Festival Prize and first runner-up in the Black Letter Media Competition, Troy has also been shortlisted for the Short Story Day Africa Prize, the Brittle Paper Awards, and nominated for the Pushcart Prize. He holds an MA in Creative Writing with distinction from the University of East Anglia, where he was a recipient of the Miles Morland Foundation scholarship. The founder and editor-in-chief of Lolwe, has been shortlisted for the Caine Prize 2021.



1. Congrats on making it to the Caine Prize shortlist! Tell us why this is a big deal for you…

Thank you. I am thrilled that the judges found my short story worthy of the list which has other amazing writers from various African countries. The Caine Prize is a prestigious prize that has been part of the African literary landscape for over 20 years, and so it is a great deal for any writer to be recognised for it. For my short story to make the shortlist, and to have a story from Lolwe, a magazine I founded, to feature on that same shortlist, is indeed an honour. It already feels like a win.

2. You've won quite a few prizes already. Is that the life cycle of Kenyan/African writers? To consistently apply for prizes to gain recognition?

Not necessarily. There are many amazing writers out there and not enough prizes. Does that mean they go unrecognised? No. An artist's worth is not attached to any single prize. There is no award big enough to determine the value of one's art. As an artist, what's important is the work. Everything else is secondary. I am happy to have been shortlisted and won a few awards but that doesn't mean it is a sustainable way to go about this writing life. The only sustainable way is to create and create consistently.

3. What do you think contributes to the waxing and waning of literary prizes and festivals?

I won the Nyanza Literary Festival (NALIF) Prize in 2016. Back then, I was still very new to writing (I think that was my second short story) and I am grateful because that prize introduced my work to new audiences and gave me the confidence needed to keep writing. The festival went on only for some two years after that. I can't speak about what happened to it and it is sad when these prizes fade, but I believe in building and supporting institutions so that we can have longevity. There is barely any government support for art institutions on the continent and that's why these prizes and other structures disappear after a while.

4. You are about to go back to school. How important are formal Creative Writing lessons for writers? Can you teach someone to be a good writer?

I had the immense honour of being a Miles Morland scholar at the University of East Anglia and being part of the creative writing programme is one of the best things that has happened to my writing career. That said, I still believe that one doesn't have to go to a creative writing programme to become a good writer. MFA and MA programs make you aware of the craft and the rules but that doesn't mean one is a bad writer if they haven't been to an MFA programme. Toni Morrison says, “I think some aspects of writing can be taught. Obviously, you can’t teach vision or talent. But you can help with comfort.” I totally agree.