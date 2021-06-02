T5 interview with Troy Onyango

Photo credit: Pool

By  Abigail Arunga

Writer

What you need to know:

  • I still believe that one doesn't have to go to a creative writing programme to become a good writer. MFA and MA programs make you aware of the craft and the rules but that doesn't mean one is a bad writer if they haven't been to an MFA programme.


  • Toni Morrison says, “I think some aspects of writing can be taught. Obviously, you can’t teach vision or talent. But you can help with comfort.” I totally agree.

Troy is a writer and editor from Kisumu. His work has appeared in Prairie Schooner, Wasafiri, Isele Magazine, Johannesburg Review of Books, Nairobi Noir and Transition among others. A winner of the inaugural Nyanza Literary Festival Prize and first runner-up in the Black Letter Media Competition, Troy has also been shortlisted for the Short Story Day Africa Prize, the Brittle Paper Awards, and nominated for the Pushcart Prize. He holds an MA in Creative Writing with distinction from the University of East Anglia, where he was a recipient of the Miles Morland Foundation scholarship. The founder and editor-in-chief of Lolwe, has been shortlisted for the Caine Prize 2021. 

