T5 interview with Kelvin Thairu

1. Is mixology something you've always been interested in? What fascinates you about the art of bartending? I became interested in mixology while working in a restaurant in Westgate Mall as a glasshand in 2021. I was the guy who cleaned the bar tools, made sure the bartender had everything they needed during service such as the right glasses and ice. I also had friends who were bartenders and I admired their job.

The fascinating thing about bartending and mixology is the opportunity to socialise with new people every day. It is fun to creatively please clients’ palates and emotions from behind the bar. Bartending is like being a musician on stage. The stage is the bar, you are the musician and the guests are your audience.

2. What schools does one go to become an award-winning mixologist? How important is mixology in the hospitality industry?

We have the Diageo Bar Academy, which is a free online platform for bartenders and wait staff (diageobaracademy.com). The academy has been quite resourceful for me for the last eight years. Other than formal education, being an award-winning mixologist takes passion, determination, dedication, and a lot of research.

Mixologists are important in the hospitality sector and the community as a whole in that we bring a better and much safer way of enjoying drinks. In other words, responsible drinking. We are not just out to getting people drunk.

Kelvin Thairu is the winner of the Diageo Worldclass Bartender 2021 award. He will be representing Kenya in a virtual global competition in Madrid against 55 other countries.

3. You will be touring the Ketel One Distillery in Holland once the pandemic is over. What are you looking forward to during that tour?

I am eager to learn more about distillation. Who knows, I might come back and open my own distillery! I will visit a few bars for inspiration and borrow some ideas, then come implement them in Kenya to elevate the Kenyan bar and cocktail culture.

4. Have you ever won anything like this before? What drink earned you a place in the finals?

Winning a global competition such as this one is proof that people appreciate my craft and hard work, which gives me enormous joy and confidence. It makes me believe in myself and keep on keeping on. Apart from this award, I won the Remy Martin Bartender Talent Academy Competition in 2019, and I represented Kenya in the global competition in Paris.

For this competition, I made four drinks: A Johnnie Walker Black-based cocktail that came first in its category, a Tanqueray 10-based cocktail that came second in its category, a Singleton 12-based cocktail that came second, and lastly, a Bulleit Bourbon-based cocktail that came sixth in its category.