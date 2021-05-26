T5 interview with Kelvin Thairu

Kelvin Thairu is the winner of the Diageo Worldclass Bartender 2021 award. He will be representing Kenya in a virtual global competition in Madrid against 55 other countries.
 

Photo credit: Pool

By  Abigail Arunga

Writer

What you need to know:

  • Bartending is like being a musician on stage. The stage is the bar, you are the musician and the guests are your audience.


  • Mixologists are important in the hospitality sector and the community as a whole in that we bring a better and much safer way of enjoying drinks.


  • In other words, responsible drinking. We are not just out to getting people drunk

1. Is mixology something you've always been interested in? What fascinates you about the art of bartending?                                                                                                                    I became interested in mixology while working in a restaurant in Westgate Mall as a glasshand in 2021. I was the guy who cleaned the bar tools, made sure the bartender had everything they needed during service such as the right glasses and ice. I also had friends who were bartenders and I admired their job.

