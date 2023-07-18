Stop procrastinating, Eat That Frog!

“Eat a live frog first thing in the morning and nothing worse will happen to you the rest of the day.”- Mark Twain.

The atrocious sound of the alarm wakes me from a deep sleep. My dream ended abruptly because of a sound that gives me PTSD. I hate it more and more each day that I hear this ghastly noise.

On such mornings, my eyes struggle to open just enough for me to see the darkness of my room before I can gather enough energy to move around, while the temptation to hit the snooze button overwhelms me.

I am tempted to bury my face in the pillow to catch some ‘a few more’ minutes of sleep. After a brief sojourn in the bathroom, I cast a longing glance toward the coffee maker.

Brian Tracy’s book, Eat That Frog, was written for snooze-hitters, next-dayers, maybe-tomorrowers, and some-dayers; it was written for procrastinators.

People dread doing something so they put it off for that ever-nebulous ‘later’. The thing they put off is, according to Tracy, their frog.

It will be much harder to make yourself do it, the longer you keep putting off eating a frog. For me, my frog is exercise. The idea of morning exercise has long made my flesh crawl, convinced me to burrow deeper under the sheets, and wonder at the sanity of those who manage to do it.

I figured that there is time enough to do it ‘later’, maybe after work? Just before bed? OK- maybe the third Thursday of next month? Maybe never?

That way of stinking thinking is not doing me any favours and deep down I know so well that I need to stop putting off eating the daily frog.

Fears and tears rhyme well. The fear we create in our mind’s eye is based on our history, experiences, perception, conditioning, and limitations. These are not just a fragmentation of our imagination; they have been created through discord.

The fact that the future is 'unknown' causes 'fear' and the mind tries to give us ridiculous past notions which cause more fear as we feel helpless. Waking up early can create fear in us as we don’t know the kind of day awaiting us.

The way out of this never-ending maze is to not go to the past for solutions, but tp eat that frog!

Take time to look at your fear, and allow the tears, discomfort, anger, and whatever else to show up. This is the only way to overcome what is happening. Mostly it’s what we have bagged and buried like a dead body inside that’s causing all this. Do not make it about another and blame and project. This is all yours, so own it and help yourself release it.

I am not a morning person, but my body will occasionally force me into becoming one during particularly busy seasons of my life. Whenever I go to bed with the thought of something I had left unfinished or something I really need to do, I’ll wake up the next morning before my alarm; it’s like my body cannot rest another second before I tick off the item from my to-do list.

Despite not having much to show for it, I stand by my theory that morning people probably come closest to “having it all”: the peaceful quiet time and the productivity. You can’t just try it for three days like a new flavour of creamer. You have to be consistent to reap the full results.